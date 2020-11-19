Jimmy Jones, Who Contributed to Jets' Super Effort, Dies at 76

The Jets' Super Bowl family lost another member recently with the passing of James "Jimmy" Jones last month.

Jones, 76, died Oct. 26 at Morristown (NJ) Medical Center surrounded by family and friends, both in person and virtually. He was a lifelong resident of Morris County, having starred at Morristown HS in football, wrestling and track and living in Mendham Township in his later years.

His high school football prowess earned him a scholarship to the University of Nebraska Omaha (originally Omaha University), where he played defensive end and lettered all four seasons from 1962-65.

And Jones' college career got him recognized by the pros, with the Jets selecting him in the ninth round (No. 78 overall) in the 1966 American Football League draft and the Green Bay Packers taking him in the 18th round (No. 274) of the NFL Draft that year.

Jones went with the Jets. He was with the team for three seasons although knee injuries prevented him from playing in a regular-season game with the Green & White. But after being released in 1968, he transitioned to the team's front office to assist in the personnel department and received a championship ring after the Jets' 16-7 conquering of the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

His several honors over the years include induction into the UNO Hall of Fame in 2005, enshrinement in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2011, and receiving a plaque on the Morristown HS Wall of Fame in 2014..

After football, Jones enjoyed a rich career in human resources and philanthropy with such entities as Johns Hopkins and Howard universities, Reebok, Gannett, lululemon and the Clinton Foundation. Then upon retirement he worked with PRM Consulting Group in Washington as a managing director while pursuing his passions for mentoring, coaching and community work.

"Jimmy was a really nice guy," said Frank Ramos, the Jets' longtime public relations director. "When he was at Reebok, he made a lot of donations to Larry Grantham's golf tournament that raised money for Freedom House. Fans would fill up all three courses at Fiddler's Elbow Country Club and Jimmy supplied the hats and Reebok shirts for everybody."