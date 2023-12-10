Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Love This Game'

He added about Z.Wilson: "It's a fine line between 'let it rip' and just trusting yourself," Saleh said, speaking about that pivotal third-down conversion. "You don't have to be a hero and you need to know when enough is enough."

That comment referred to that untimely fumble on the Jets' third possession of the second half.

"Be boring is just verbiage," Saleh said. "We were balanced today, aggressive, but smart, taking checkdowns and being calculated with opportunities."

To open the second half, after the teams slogged through a scoreless first 30 minutes that saw 11 punts, the Jets put together 2 drives in 15 plays, for 144 net yards and 8 first downs. The Green & White built their largest lead of the season on Z.Wilson's scoring toss to Cobb (a play that looked like it was drawn up by Aaron Rodgers, a former teammate with Cobb in Green Bay). On that drive, Z.Wilson was 5 of 6, throwing on first down three straight times. Then there was the nifty 9-yard end around scoring jaunt by undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson (his first rushing or receiving NFL TD, with a nice clinching block from TE Tyler Conklin).

"I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half," Z.Wilson said. "Just too many negative plays."

For the most part, the Jets turned the negatives into positives, rebounding after the Texans made the score 14-6 (Matt Ammendola missed the PAT) and marching right back down the field, going 75 yards in 10 plays before Wilson found RB Breece Hall (8 reception, 86 yards) alone in the flat for a 3-yard toss and catch to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.