Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Love This Game'

HC Robert Saleh Calls Passer’s 27-of-36 Performance ‘His Best Game’

Dec 10, 2023 at 06:59 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

DSC05041-zach-thumb

Zach Wilson and the Jets came to play.

If there was one throw, one decision, one play that exemplified Wilson's moxie and determination it was a third-and-12 heave on the opening drive of the second half. Rolling out to avoid the Houston rush, Wilson threw across his body and found Garrett Wilson for 25 yards to the Texans' 15. One play later, Randall Cobb took a short toss from Z. Wilson into the end zone and the Jets were dancing on the painted turf.

"I felt the guy get the edge on that side and that set him [G.Wilson] up in the back door," Z.Wilson said. "I looked for Allen [Lazard], but I thought I had a good look at it across the field."

The Jets had built a 14-point lead with TDs on consecutive drives to open the second half. Houston then went three and out and the Green &White looked to be headed to scoring again when Z.Wilson eluded the rush and set off down the field. But instead of sliding after a 10-yard gain, Wilson was hit hard by Houston's Christian Harris, fumbled and Harris recovered.

Four plays and 57 yards later, the Texans scored, but Wilson and the Jets offense tossed all those negative scripts onto the saturated MetLife Stadium field. But that's when any vestige of a Houston comeback ended.

Sunday was a bright day against an ashen gray sky as Z.Wilson threw for more than 300 yards the third time in his career, completing 27-of-36 passes with a pair of TD tosses. He finished with a 117.9 passer rating, which surpassed his 105.2 in the narrow loss to the Chiefs in Week 4.

"His best game as a professional," said HC Robert Saleh after he watched the Jets (5-8) snap a five-game losing streak in a satisfying 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans. "He made things happen. I thought he was outstanding today."

He added about Z.Wilson: "It's a fine line between 'let it rip' and just trusting yourself," Saleh said, speaking about that pivotal third-down conversion. "You don't have to be a hero and you need to know when enough is enough."

That comment referred to that untimely fumble on the Jets' third possession of the second half.

"Be boring is just verbiage," Saleh said. "We were balanced today, aggressive, but smart, taking checkdowns and being calculated with opportunities."

To open the second half, after the teams slogged through a scoreless first 30 minutes that saw 11 punts, the Jets put together 2 drives in 15 plays, for 144 net yards and 8 first downs. The Green & White built their largest lead of the season on Z.Wilson's scoring toss to Cobb (a play that looked like it was drawn up by Aaron Rodgers, a former teammate with Cobb in Green Bay). On that drive, Z.Wilson was 5 of 6, throwing on first down three straight times. Then there was the nifty 9-yard end around scoring jaunt by undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson (his first rushing or receiving NFL TD, with a nice clinching block from TE Tyler Conklin).

"I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half," Z.Wilson said. "Just too many negative plays."

For the most part, the Jets turned the negatives into positives, rebounding after the Texans made the score 14-6 (Matt Ammendola missed the PAT) and marching right back down the field, going 75 yards in 10 plays before Wilson found RB Breece Hall (8 reception, 86 yards) alone in the flat for a 3-yard toss and catch to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.

"Winning is always fun," Z.Wilson said. "That's what we want every game to look like. We always go in with the expectation to do that, that's our goal every week. Everyone did a great job coming together, we played for each other and we've got each other's backs. I'm proud of the guys."

During the week, when Saleh returned Z.Wilson to the starting lineup after two games as the emergency, No. 3 passer, Z.Wilson said he planned to be "aggressively smart" against the Texans. He followed through on that, taking medium shots (a 27-yard catch-and-run by Hall), that gutsy 25-yarder to G.Wilson (9 catches, 108 yards) and the 3-yard dump off to Hall for a TD. In all, 7 different receivers caught passes while Z.Wilson was playing behind yet another different combination on the offensive line (with Jake Hanson making his first start for the Jets).

"The flow of play today was there," Z.Wilson said, as the Jets converted all three times in the red zone. "I can't say it's like that a lot in my career. Whatever we're searching for, it's just playing ball, converting passes, Hack [OC Nathaniel Hackett] called a great game."

The Jets had gone eight straight games without the offense scoring more than one TD (the last time was against Kansas City in Week 4), but this one was the first game the Jets had scored 3 TDs since Game 11 of the 2022 season against Chicago.

"The three years here have been challenging," said Z.Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. "I think what matters is focusing on what really matters, keeping my circle tight and knowing the guys that matter -- in the locker room -- they got my back.

"I love this game. I love to compete. I love the thrill of making big throws and winning games. It's exciting when we're able to do that as a unit. It makes it easy to ignore the noise when you do."

Zach Wilson came to play.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Texans | Week 14

See the best game action photos during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

121023-game-photos-thumb
1 / 61
JB1_2164
2 / 61
DSC04851
3 / 61
DSC04661
4 / 61
JB3_1210
5 / 61
JB3_1363
6 / 61
JB3_1303
7 / 61
JB3_1122
8 / 61
DSC04732
9 / 61
DSC04722
10 / 61
JB3_1102
11 / 61
JB3_1305
12 / 61
DSC04725
13 / 61
DSC04831
14 / 61
DSC04867
15 / 61
DSC05024
16 / 61
DSC04917
17 / 61
DSC05048
18 / 61
DSC05041
19 / 61
DSC04958
20 / 61
DSC05046
21 / 61
DSC04907
22 / 61
DSC05148
23 / 61
DSC05146
24 / 61
DSC05079
25 / 61
DSC05058
26 / 61
DSC05075
27 / 61
DSC05162
28 / 61
DSC05091
29 / 61
DSC05209
30 / 61
DSC05269
31 / 61
DSC05283
32 / 61
DSC05361
33 / 61
DSC05315
34 / 61
JB3_1809 1
35 / 61
JB3_1883
36 / 61
JB3_1854
37 / 61
DSC05398
38 / 61
JB3_1022_1
39 / 61
DSC05430
40 / 61
DSC05504
41 / 61
DSC05489
42 / 61
JB1_2470_1
43 / 61
JB1_2520
44 / 61
JB1_2459
45 / 61
DSC05551
46 / 61
DSC05594
47 / 61
JB1_3145
48 / 61
JB1_3031_1
49 / 61
DSC05851
50 / 61
DSC05843_1
51 / 61
DSC05819
52 / 61
DSC05786
53 / 61
JB3_2508
54 / 61
JB3_3188
55 / 61
JB3_3251
56 / 61
JB3_3063
57 / 61
JB3_2720
58 / 61
JB3_2402
59 / 61
JB3_2420
60 / 61
JB3_2828
61 / 61
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Texans Game Recap | Second-Half Barrage Leads to 30-6 Win

After a Scoreless First Half, Zach Wilson and Jets Explode with 30 Points in the 3rd and 4th Quarters
news

Jets Defense Has a Dominating Day in Raining on C.J. Stroud & the Texans' Parade

D-Line Applies the Heat, DBs the Blanket Coverage As Houston Is Held to 135 Total Yards, 54 Net Passing Yards
news

Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Help Provide 'Confidence Booster' in 30-Point Second Half

Second-Year Players Totaled 237 Yards in Jets Win over Texans
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Hope to Enjoy a Rainy but Fun Sequel vs. Texans at MetLife

Green & White Inactives Include WR Jason Brownlee, DL Carl Lawson and T Carter Warren
news

Jets-Texans Game Preview | 'Let It Rip'

Zach Wilson Will Be Back Under Center on Sunday
news

6 Players to Watch at Jets' Home Rodeo vs. Houston

Z.Wilson-to-G.Wilson Connection Will Be One Key in Keeping Things Close vs. C.J. Stroud & Texans' Aerial Attack
news

What Are Your Expectations for Jets QB Zach Wilson's Return to the Starting Lineup?

Texans Have No. 26 Pass Defense in NFL; Wilson Has Played Better at Home than Road
news

Notebook | Jets RB Breece Hall Questionable for Sunday's Game

Handful of Texans Players Used to Play for Green & White; Derek Stingley, Sauce Gardner Headline 2022 CB Draft
news

Nathaniel Hackett Accentuates the Positive in Dealing with Weekly Change on Jets Offense

Coordinator: 'Battle-Tested' QB Zach Wilson Is 'Fired Up' to Lead Green & White Against Texans' Defense
news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams Eager to See Sheldon Rankins, C.J. Stroud & Texans

Q's Sack Numbers Are Down but Pressures, Tackles At/Behind LOS Indicate He's Still 'Playing at an Elite Level'
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Need to Prove Something'

HC Robert Saleh Says No. 2 Gives Green & White 'the Best Chance to Win'
Advertising