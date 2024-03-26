 Skip to main content
Advertising

Where Do Zach Wilson Trade Talks Stand?

Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'We Will Do What Is Right for the Team'

Mar 26, 2024 at 07:45 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

SZ2_0661 1-wilson-thumb

After giving QB Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, the third-year pro remains on the Jets' roster two weeks into the NFL's league year.

"There's been a lot of good discussions with his agent [Brian Ayrault] and there's been some discussions with teams regarding a trade, but I've got no news to report," Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters Monday in Orlando. "There is nothing close to being done on that front."

The Jets will have a new primary backup to Aaron Rodgers next season after veteran Tyrod Taylor signed a deal with the Green & White. As far as the potential of Wilson remaining with the club for a fourth season, Douglas declined to say.

"We're so early in this offseason process, there's still a lot of meat on the bone, getting to camp and OTAs," he said. "I haven't given much thought to it other than to say we've had some good conversations with his agent."

Wilson started 11 games for the Jets last season after Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1, posting a 4-7 mark while hitting on 60.1% of his passes for 2,271 yards with 8 TDs and 7 INTs.

"I feel badly about Zach in some ways," said Chairman Woody Johnson. " Last year he could have been a first time, he could have just sat back and watched a master at work, and he's never had that. He's been in the fire since Day 1 and I think that's what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He's got the skill, he can do everything. There's a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall and I have confidence that he'll get there at some point."

Referring to Wilson as a "valuable asset,", Johnson said the Jets would not release the 24-year-old passer if they don't find a trade partner.

"If we don't trade him, we're going to keep him," he said. "It's possible that he could do it here. From his standpoint, it's probably better if he changes places and gets to a new place where he can wipe the slate clean in that way. I think that will probably be better for him."

While Wilson's situation plays out, the Jets could add another QB in the draft. When asked about taking a QB in the first round, Douglas spoke about keeping doors open and staying focused.

"I am not going to get into whether or not we are going to take a quarterback at 10 or not," he said. "I think I left the door open in terms of we got a lot of flexibility. If there is a player that we feel helps the Jets, we have the flexibility to do that, so we are thinking not only for this year, but for the future, too. But ultimately, we want to do what is best for the 2024 Jets as well."

The Jets won't go to training camp with two quarterbacks, so the room is not complete. They know their top two, but questions remain whether Wilson will be dealt and who might be added to the room.

"I think the trick is to have it be beneficial for the team and the player and I think that is what everybody is working towards, but ultimately, we are going to have to do what is right for the team," Douglas said.

Related Content

news

DL Jalyn Holmes Re-Signs with Jets

Vikings' Former Draft Pick Returns for Second Season With the Green & White
news

Robert Saleh Provides Injury Update on New Jets WR Mike Williams

Chargers' Former Wideout Is Expected to Be Healthy for Week 1
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'We Have Great Flexibility to Go Any Direction' in the NFL Draft 

Adds That He Expects Aaron Rodgers to Be Back for a Portion of OTAs
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: Lessons Learned from '23, Some Different Approaches in '24

Head Coach 'Excited' by Free Agency Class: 'Still a Lot of Things We Need to Accomplish, but Good So Far'
news

HC Robert Saleh 'Fully Anticipating' Aaron Rodgers to be Ready for Spring Practices

Future Hall of Fame QB Working Out and Rehabbing in California in Preparation for OTAs
news

Jets Awarded Rights to Build Global Brand in Ireland

Jets to Expand Brand and Activities for Ireland as part of NFL's 'Global Markets Program', In Addition to the United Kingdom
news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Projects New York to Trade Up for No. 5 Pick

ESPN's Mel Kiper Expecting the Green & White to Look Towards Drafting the Top Pass Catching Tight End
news

Mike Williams on Signing With the Jets: 'This Place Was Everything I Was Looking For'

Chargers' Former Pass Catcher Looking Forward to Pairing With Garrett Wilson
news

Four Things to Know About Jets' New DT Javon Kinlaw

Former 49ers Defensive Lineman Overcame Hardship to Become a First-Round Selection in 2020
news

Notebook | Tyrod Taylor Talks Up 'Freak' Jets WR Mike Williams, His Former Chargers Mate

Top Free Agent LT Tyron Smith Still Has to 'Prove I Can Play to the High Level' His New Team Expects of Him
news

DL Solomon Thomas Re-signs with Jets

Former No. 3 Overall Pick Had Career-High 5 Sacks in 2023 Season
Advertising