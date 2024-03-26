Where Do Zach Wilson Trade Talks Stand?

Referring to Wilson as a "valuable asset,", Johnson said the Jets would not release the 24-year-old passer if they don't find a trade partner.

"If we don't trade him, we're going to keep him," he said. "It's possible that he could do it here. From his standpoint, it's probably better if he changes places and gets to a new place where he can wipe the slate clean in that way. I think that will probably be better for him."

While Wilson's situation plays out, the Jets could add another QB in the draft. When asked about taking a QB in the first round, Douglas spoke about keeping doors open and staying focused.

"I am not going to get into whether or not we are going to take a quarterback at 10 or not," he said. "I think I left the door open in terms of we got a lot of flexibility. If there is a player that we feel helps the Jets, we have the flexibility to do that, so we are thinking not only for this year, but for the future, too. But ultimately, we want to do what is best for the 2024 Jets as well."

The Jets won't go to training camp with two quarterbacks, so the room is not complete. They know their top two, but questions remain whether Wilson will be dealt and who might be added to the room.