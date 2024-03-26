Where Do Zach Wilson Trade Talks Stand?

After giving QB Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, the third-year pro remains on the Jets' roster two weeks into the NFL's league year.
"There's been a lot of good discussions with his agent [Brian Ayrault] and there's been some discussions with teams regarding a trade, but I've got no news to report," Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters Monday in Orlando. "There is nothing close to being done on that front."
The Jets will have a new primary backup to Aaron Rodgers next season after veteran Tyrod Taylor signed a deal with the Green & White. As far as the potential of Wilson remaining with the club for a fourth season, Douglas declined to say.
"We're so early in this offseason process, there's still a lot of meat on the bone, getting to camp and OTAs," he said. "I haven't given much thought to it other than to say we've had some good conversations with his agent."
Wilson started 11 games for the Jets last season after Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1, posting a 4-7 mark while hitting on 60.1% of his passes for 2,271 yards with 8 TDs and 7 INTs.
"I feel badly about Zach in some ways," said Chairman Woody Johnson. " Last year he could have been a first time, he could have just sat back and watched a master at work, and he's never had that. He's been in the fire since Day 1 and I think that's what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He's got the skill, he can do everything. There's a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall and I have confidence that he'll get there at some point."
Referring to Wilson as a "valuable asset,", Johnson said the Jets would not release the 24-year-old passer if they don't find a trade partner.
"If we don't trade him, we're going to keep him," he said. "It's possible that he could do it here. From his standpoint, it's probably better if he changes places and gets to a new place where he can wipe the slate clean in that way. I think that will probably be better for him."
While Wilson's situation plays out, the Jets could add another QB in the draft. When asked about taking a QB in the first round, Douglas spoke about keeping doors open and staying focused.
"I am not going to get into whether or not we are going to take a quarterback at 10 or not," he said. "I think I left the door open in terms of we got a lot of flexibility. If there is a player that we feel helps the Jets, we have the flexibility to do that, so we are thinking not only for this year, but for the future, too. But ultimately, we want to do what is best for the 2024 Jets as well."
The Jets won't go to training camp with two quarterbacks, so the room is not complete. They know their top two, but questions remain whether Wilson will be dealt and who might be added to the room.
"I think the trick is to have it be beneficial for the team and the player and I think that is what everybody is working towards, but ultimately, we are going to have to do what is right for the team," Douglas said.