Jets' Zach Wilson on Facing Patriots Again: 'I'm Super Excited for This Game'

The institutional memory inside the Jets' locker room is short. It has to be that way. It's a next-game-up mentality, regardless of the opposition and any inference that a single game, even one against the New England Patriots, means more than the next.

That's particularly true for Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson, who is 5-1 since returning from knee surgery that caused him to miss the first three games of the regular season. That one loss, 22-17 to the Patriots on Oct. 30, was just that -- one loss in a 17-game season. Wilson is well aware that his three interceptions in that game handicapped the Jets' hopes of winning the game.

"Yeah, it was frustrating for me," Wilson said on Thursday, referring to that Week 8 game. "My mindset this week is one play at a time, how can I make the best decision on the play, not having to make a big play and trusting in my guys."

To demonstrate the short-term memory aspect of life in the NFL, Wilson and the Jets bounced back against the Bills, as he completed 18-of-25 passes for 154 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions in the Jets' 20-17 win over Buffalo. He played a clean, if unflashy game and had his best completion percentage (72%) and highest passer rating (101.1) of his young career. He piloted the Jets' final 13-play, 86-yard drive that led to Greg Zuerlein's game-winning field goal.