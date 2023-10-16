Jets' Zach Wilson: 'A Big Win for Us Against an Unbelievable Team'

Mitchell, a second-year tackle, started for Alijah Vera-Tucker, who sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon tear last week at Denver, and the veteran Schweitzer was called on during the game when rookie Joe Tippmann sustained a leg injury.

Wilson and his jubilant Jets teammates know there's finishing, which needs improvement, and then there's FINISHING -- as in playing until every last drop has been rung out of each and every player. While the Green & White defense kept the Jets in the game with four takeaways (3 INTs and a fumble recovery), the offense failed to score a TD until Breece Hall's 8-yard run with 1:56 to play capped yet another heart-stopping comeback.

"Zach is getting better every week, we're all getting better," Hall, 12 carries for 39 yards, told ESPN radio after the game. "You know with Aaron, he's so seasoned and he's seen so many different looks and has adjustments and checks he gives us. Now Zach is starting to get that from him. He's comfortable, making plays with his legs [4 runs for 15 yards] and helping us out."

The Jets' second consecutive victory came after they fell behind by double digits in the first half for the fourth straight home game. New York was also kept out of the end zone in its first three red-zone trips (1 of 4 overall) while converting only 2 of 11 on third down (and 0 of 1 on fourth down).

"We're that freaking close offensively," head coach Robert Saleh. "He [Wilson] ran the boot [late in the third quarter], it's a sack, just miscommunication, we should have had someone in the flat to throw to. Look at all the penalties. If we don't get called for that crackback [by Allen Lazard] that erased a 25-yard completion to Garrett Wilson to the Eagles' 9 in the third quarter]. ... We had a lot of opportunities. We did a nice job moving the ball in the second half, he [Z.Wilson] looked good.