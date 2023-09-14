Jets Xavier Gipson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets WR/KR ﻿Xavier Gipson﻿ has been named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his walk-off 65-yard punt return touchdown in the Green & White's 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

With the game tied, 16-16, in extra time at MetLife Stadium Monday, Bills punter Sam Martin hit a 42-yard punt toward the center of the field and in Gipson's direction. The undrafted rookie fielded the ball at the 35-yard line, paused to allow for blocks to set, cut left towards the sideline and accelerated past defenders for the game-winning score.

It was the third OT punt return TD in NFL history (Patrick Peterson in 2011 and Tamarick Vanover in 1995). For the night, Gipson had one fair catch and returned 2 others for 66 yards.