Jets Xavier Gipson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Undrafted Receiver Returned Punt 65 Yards for Game-Winning Touchdown

Sep 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

16x9 rotw

Jets WR/KR ﻿Xavier Gipson﻿ has been named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his walk-off 65-yard punt return touchdown in the Green & White's 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

With the game tied, 16-16, in extra time at MetLife Stadium Monday, Bills punter Sam Martin hit a 42-yard punt toward the center of the field and in Gipson's direction. The undrafted rookie fielded the ball at the 35-yard line, paused to allow for blocks to set, cut left towards the sideline and accelerated past defenders for the game-winning score.

It was the third OT punt return TD in NFL history (Patrick Peterson in 2011 and Tamarick Vanover in 1995). For the night, Gipson had one fair catch and returned 2 others for 66 yards.

"I'm going to speak for our entire locker room and say we knew he was going to get one today," HC Robert Saleh said of Gipson. "We just had a feeling. That kid is electric with the ball in his hands. If I am a team, I am not kicking to him. Let him keep proving it. None of us in the locker room are surprised he took one."

Gipson did not hear his name called in April's NFL Draft but had an impressive training camp as a receiver and returner to help him make the 53-man roster. Over the Jets' four preseason games, Gipson returned 5 punts for an average of 13.4 yards including two returns of 25+ yards.

Monday, Gipson came up clutch with big return that also earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

"It was meaningful," Gipson said. "Knowing how hard I work, knowing my position, how fast it could have ended and Coach Saleh, I thank those guys for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to show what I can do."

The Jets continued their dominance over the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. Last season, a Jets rookies won the award 10 times in 18 weeks.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson 'Excited' to Lead the Jets Against Cowboys' Stout Defense

OC Nathaniel Hackett on the Second-Year QB: 'My Respect for Him is Off the Charts'
news

Sixpack to Watch When Jets Take On Cowboys in Their Home Opener

Spotlights on QB Zach Wilson, DL Carl Lawson, PR Xavier Gipson for Team's First Dallas Trip in 8 Years
news

Jets-Cowboys Game Preview | The Story Continues After Aaron Rodgers 

CB D.J. Reed: 'We Are Rallying Behind Zach Wilson; We Trust Zach and We're Ready to Go'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Knee) Limited Again for Thursday's Practice
news

Nathaniel Hackett Asked If He Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year: 'Oh Yeah'

OC on QB Zach Wilson: 'My Respect for Him Is Off the Charts'
news

Aaron Rodgers on Instagram: 'I Shall Rise Yet Again'

Jets Quarterback Thanks Every Person Who Reached Out to Him
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Cowboys

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against Dallas
news

Where Are They Now: Bennett Jackson

Catch Up with the Jets Safety from New Jersey
news

Jets Recognize Jon Simoneau Coach of the Week

Jets Name Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Next-Man-Up Mentality'

TE C.J Uzomah: 'Great Opportunity' for QB Zach Wilson
news

Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: 'I'd Be Shocked if This Is the Way He's Going to Go Out'

Four-Time MVP Signal Caller Making Plans to Get Surgery
Advertising