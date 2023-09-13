Jets Xavier Gipson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jets rookie WR/KR Xavier Gipson has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Bills in Week 1.

With the Jets and Bills tied, 16-16, in overtime at MetLife Stadium Monday, Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown to lift the Green & White to a 22-16 victory. It was the third OT punt return TD in NFL history (Patrick Peterson in 2011 and Tamarick Vanover in 1995). For the night, Gipson had one fair catch and returned 2 others for 66 yards.

"I'm going to speak for our entire locker room and say we knew he was going to get one today," HC Robert Saleh said of Gipson. "We just had a feeling. That kid is electric with the ball in his hands. If I am a team, I am not kicking to him. Let him keep proving it. None of us in the locker room are surprised he took one."