Jets WR Xavier Gipson Ready to Show More than 'Flashes' on 53-Man Roster

In three seasons at Stephen F. Austin, Gipson returned 3 punts for touchdowns in 17 attempts and last year averaged 31 yards per return over 8 attempts. Over the Jets' four preseason games, Gipson returned 5 punts for an average of 13.4 yards including two returns of over 25 yards.

"X [Gipson] has shown dynamic abilities in the return game," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He is a really good football player, and he has got a great feel for space in the passing game. He still has a long way to go, and he is going to get better. "

Throughout training camp, Gipson leaned on Randall Cobb for his guidance. The veteran wideout taught Gipson how to handle pressure and balance being a returner and receiver. Gipson was held without a catch on 3 targets in the first two preseason games but went on to total 9 receptions for 97 yards over the final two games.

"I saw him as someone who was gifted and overlooked the moment, I got here in OTAs," Cobb said. "He had a natural ability to run routes and I just saw him as someone I could help. I just tried to reach out to him and do everything that I could, and he did the rest."

After Gipson received the roster news on Monday, he called his mother and she celebrated accordingly.

"She started screaming," Gipson said. "She was getting an oil change when it happened. She was screaming and said everyone there was looking at her crazy. But she deserved this too. She was a firm believer."

Heading towards Week 1, Gibson still has work to do to earn the starting return job. Saleh said Wednesday that Mecole Hardman would still have "something to say" in the competition. But you can be sure, Gipson will give it his all.