Jets WR Reset: Joe Douglas in the Market for Dynamic, Explosive Playmakers

The Jets have been quiet on the wide receiver market so far, according to media reports, but general manager Joe Douglas is searching for explosive playmakers to add to QB Sam Darnold's arsenal.

"Speed creates pressure and pressure bursts pipes," Douglas told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen at the NFL Scouting Combine. "When you have one guy that can run by you, you're worried. When you have three guys, that really puts teams in a bind. When you have that, you can have three-point shooters. You don't have to worry about the 12-, 15-play drives. You can throw in a couple one-, two- or three-play drives. Now you're cooking."

Robby Anderson, who became the fifth undrafted free agent in NFL history to eclipse 3,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons, remains unsigned. Anderson recorded 779 yards and 5 TD on 52 catches this past season and has 207 career receptions for 3,059 yards (14.8 average) and 20 scores. Douglas was complimentary of the 6'3", 190-pounder in Indianapolis, telling reporters that he was proud of the way Anderson handled himself with the early shuffle at QB in 2019.