Jets WR Reset: Joe Douglas in the Market for Dynamic, Explosive Playmakers

The Jets have been quiet on the wide receiver market so far, according to media reports, but general manager Joe Douglas is searching for explosive playmakers to add to QB Sam Darnold's arsenal.
"Speed creates pressure and pressure bursts pipes," Douglas told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen at the NFL Scouting Combine. "When you have one guy that can run by you, you're worried. When you have three guys, that really puts teams in a bind. When you have that, you can have three-point shooters. You don't have to worry about the 12-, 15-play drives. You can throw in a couple one-, two- or three-play drives. Now you're cooking."
Robby Anderson, who became the fifth undrafted free agent in NFL history to eclipse 3,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons, remains unsigned. Anderson recorded 779 yards and 5 TD on 52 catches this past season and has 207 career receptions for 3,059 yards (14.8 average) and 20 scores. Douglas was complimentary of the 6'3", 190-pounder in Indianapolis, telling reporters that he was proud of the way Anderson handled himself with the early shuffle at QB in 2019.
Douglas, however, already made a move at WR before free agency began by signing former first-round pick Josh Doctson in February. Doctson, a TCU product, had back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 with at least 500 yards receiving and a total of 8 TDs. The 6'2", 205-pounder spent this past season with the Vikings and started the year on injured reserve before returning in November. He only played in one game before he was waived.
There are still plenty of options available in free agency and this year's draft class has a chance to be historic. ESPN's Todd McShay has projected 20 wideouts in the first three rounds, which would be record-setting, and the Green & White have four picks in the top 79 (11, 48, 68, 79).
At the top of the open market, outside of Anderson, former first-round pick Breshad Perriman, who closed the 2019 season with three consecutive 100-yard games, could be looking for a new home. In that final three-game span, Perriman totaled 17 catches for 349 yards and 4 TDs. Phillip Dorsett, another former first-round pick, spent the past two seasons in the AFC East with the Patriots. Dorsett has hauled in a career 124 passes for 1,634 yards and 11 TD in five seasons.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jet Holdovers: Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa, Josh Bellamy, Vyncint Smith, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, Josh Malone
Reserve/Future Signees: Jehu Chesson, Keon Hatcher
Newly Signed UFA: Josh Doctson
Free Agent Jets: Robby Anderson, Demaryius Thomas
Departed: n/a
Veterans Still Available: Breshad Perriman, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess, Demarcus Robinson, Rashard Higgins