Jets WR Quincy Enunwa Is Looking Forward to What Adam Gase Brings to New York 

What does Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa think of having a head coach who has an offensive background? While Enunwa is excited about Adam Gase, he doesn't know what to expect.

"It's hard for me to say what I like because I've had a defensive coach my whole life. I don't know the difference," he said during a recent appearance on SportsNet New York. "I'm looking forward to it, I've heard so many positive things. But I'm just ready for whatever."

Enuwna, a sixth-round pick from Nebraska in the 2014 draft, played for Bo Pelini collegiately in Lincoln and his first two pro coaches — Rex Ryan and Todd Bowles — also had defensive pedigrees. But Gase is a sharp offensive mind who will handle the offensive play-calling for the Green & White.

"I've heard some good things with him and quarterbacks and his offensive mindset," Enunwa said of Gase, who had a 23-25 mark as head coach of the Dolphins from 2016-18. "I'm just looking forward to seeing what he does. I think anybody with great detail on offense is going to help Sam (Darnold) kind of progress."

The 26-year-old Enunwa, who averaged 11.8 yards on his 38 receptions in his return to action in 2018, says his first steps with Gase will include a fact-finding mission.

"I think the first thing is kind of getting to know him: what is he like, what is he not like so I can make sure I'm not stepping on toes, he's not stepping on toes," he said. "I want to make sure it's a partnership — we're not butting heads. I want to make sure that the whole team feels that same way. I think he'll do a good job of establishing that, but I want to myself establish that."

While some people have suggested Gase's direct nature is a negative, Enunwa said that players everywhere can benefit from someone who is straightforward.

"I don't want beating around the bush. We're all grown men," he said. "The longer you wait to tell me what to do, the longer it takes for me to do what I need to do. I think everybody likes to be told exactly what's wrong, so we can fix it right away and become better players and a better team. If that's what he wants to bring, then I'm looking forward to it."

Enunwa is ready for the unknown, an offensive mind who calls the shots. And Gase, who is known for his passion, will probably like an offensive performer who always resembles a lion released from a cage.