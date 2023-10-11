WR Mecole Hardman Jr. Waits for His Opportunity to Help Jets Offense

Hardman's situation has led to media reports that the Jets could be looking to trade him. He said he just heard those rumors himself in the past few days.

"I just want to play, get on the field. Whether it's here or somewhere else, it's not up to me," he said, adding of whether he'd welcome a trade, "It depends. If it works out for both sides, I guess, I don't know. I've never been part of this so I don't know."

Head coach Robert Saleh said first-year WR Irvin Charles' elevation from the practice squad while Hardman was deactivated was not a slight toward the veteran.

"Irv made this team initially because of his special teams ability," Saleh said, "and it's just a matter of trying to get him up, especially as a gunner. When we lost [Brandin] Echols, we really, really needed a gunner opposite [Justin] Hardee."

Saleh said it's been a numbers game each time he and his staff had plans to factor Hardman into the offense.

"You would love to find ways to utilize his speed," the coach said, "but at the same time, there are a lot of guys we're trying to get on the field. We've got a cool group of skill guys, and whether we want to get all three of our tight ends on the field, or get two backs on the field, or get all the receivers on the field, some of those opportunities just haven't presented themselves. We tried to get him out there early against New England, but it didn't go the way we wanted to, and the game kind of goes in a different direction."

Hardman seems willing to bide his time as he waits for his number to be called.