Jets WR/KR Braxton Berrios' Plan: Take Advantage of Every Opportunity

"Honestly, whatever, wherever. Truly."

That's Braxton Berrios' terse, adverb-rich personal mission statement. And in his third season as a Jet and his fourth in the NFL, Berrios' pithy plan is paying dividends.

"I want to help this team win. That's all I really care about at the end of the day," Berrios told reporters following Wednesday's practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "If they need me to go out and play DB, I'll do that. Whatever they want me to do that puts us in the best position to win, I'm game for."

Berrios did his usual whatever in the Jets' last game against the Eagles, and that at least got them moving in the right direction. His 79-yard return with the opening kickoff set up Zach Wilson for a 21-yard drive to his first opening-drive touchdown as a pro and a 6-0 lead.

The Jets took two more leads into the second quarter but couldn't hold it and fell to the Birds, 33-18. Yet Berrios, springboarding off that return, added two more decent-sized returns and an 11-yard reception on the game's last play to put together exactly 150 all-purpose yards, his second 150 game this season.

Berrios, a wide receiver by scrimmage position, has always been a "whatever, wherever" kind of guy, dating to his high school days in North Carolina.

"I can't say I really had an idol receiver," he mused. "Then again, when I was growing up, I was playing quarterback and everything else under the sun. The last few years, I've focused on taking pieces from everybody."