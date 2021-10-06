Jets WR Keelan Cole on Running Under Long Zach Wilson Throws: 'That's Fun'

Then Davis' leaping catch really grabbed Cole's attention.

"That was a big step," Cole said. "I don't think you understand, [Zach] really set that up. Two men in the route, one's open, and he threw it to the one who wasn't open. He made that play. That's a big step.

"The biggest goal of the game of football is to score a touchdown. That's what he decided he wanted to do rather than just take a short play or another play. I like that confidence. I don't care where it came from, I just hope he continues to grow."

Cole even speculated about Wilson's true arm strength, which hadn't been on display in the first three games as it was vs. Tennessee.

"I don't know how far he can really throw," he said. "He threw a 60, 'All right, I've got to run and throw it.' I wonder how far he can throw it when he's trying to throw it as far as he can."

We can offer Jets fans some unofficial perspective on those two longballs. From the line of scrimmage until each receiver established the reception, Cole's catch went 48 yards in the air with 6 yards after the catch. Davis got his second foot down as he fell across the goal line for 53 ball-in-the-air yards and no YAC.

Both of those BIAY figures are in the top 10 of Jets ball-in-the-air completions in the last 25 seasons. The Wilson-to-Davis 53-yard play was the longest BIAY in a home game in the past quarter century and trailed only the Mark Sanchez-to-Braylon Edwards 74-yard TD play (54 BIAY yards) at Detroit in 2010.

"I think Zach's arm strength," Cole concluded, "is crazy."

As for packaging more explosive plays into first halves in the coming weeks, Cole said the Jets are working on it.

"We're young, our captain's young. It's just something you have to experience, keep going through it every day," he said. "This is our first team together. It's not like we've been through it every year for the last several years. We've got to keep going through every game till we figure out the recipe."