Jets WR Jamison Crowder Prefers to Focus on His Unit Rather Than Himself

Interesting that the next phase of Jamison Crowder's career comes two years on the NFL calendar after he first entered Jets fans' collective consciousness.

Aug. 8, 2019, Jets at Giants, MetLife Stadium. Crowder, signed as an unrestricted free agent from Washington five months earlier, is a key factor in the game-opening drive of this preseason-opening game. He had a 28-yard catch-and-run from Sam Darnold to the Giants 11, then a short toss that he took at the 1 and spun inside the right pylon for the first score of the night.

But as momentarily exciting as that Jets debut might have been, Crowder was already a seasoned pro. And two years later, he's not as worried about Saturday night's 2021 preseason debut at the Giants as he is with the Jets' wideout group, vastly reworked from that 2019 unveiling.

"We've been doing really well. Some days better than others, but overall it's been good," Crowder said after one of this week's hot training camp practices. "I think the challenge is detailing it up, just being in on the details — route depths, landmarks. I think that's the challenge for all of the guys. Also in the run game, make sure we're fitting up on our blocking assignments, be it safeties or corners. We'll get better at it as we keep going."