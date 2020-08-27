Jets' WR Jamison Crowder on Offense: 'More Comfortable' in Year 2

There were a few noticeable highlights for the offense, led by rookie RB La'Mical Perine, who received a handful of first-team reps. Over the course of the scrimmage, the 5-11, 216-pound Perine had multiple 20-plus-yard rushes. On Tuesday, Crowder connected with QB Sam Darnold a TD in crunch time, followed by WR Braxton Berrios with an impressive grab to close practice.

"We had some really good runs and Perine had some good runs," said Crowder. "Berrios made some big plays and I made a few plays when I got my opportunities. There are always some positives to take. It's one of those days where you have to learn from it and keep going. You're going to have some good days and some bad days, good plays and bad plays, but you have to keep going."

As the start of the regular season nears (at Buffalo on Sept. 13), despite all the injuries to wide receivers, Crowder is confident the entire unit will rebound.