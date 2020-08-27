Jets' WR Jamison Crowder on Offense: 'More Comfortable' in Year 2

Crowder Feels Like the Jets WR Corps Has Been Making Plays at Camp

Aug 27, 2020 at 09:01 AM
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_R52_0990-crowder-thumb

The Jets' offense was put to the test — starting with the receiving corps -- in the team's first scrimmage of training camp on Wednesday.

"There are some things we need to clean up," said WR Jamison Crowder about the unit's performance. "The defense did really well today, but offensively we had too many self-inflicted wounds. It's one of those things where you have to learn from it and keep pushing."

Along with several penalties against the offense flagged by the officiating crew, veterans Crowder and Chris Hogan each fumbled, turning over the ball to the defense. Despite setbacks, however, a recent raft of injuries to the wide receivers provided opportunities for the Jets' young receivers who are hoping to make an impression.

"Over the course of the last few days, I feel like as receivers we've been making plays," Crowder said. "Today was a little rough, but like I said you're going to have those days. But our guys have been doing what they need to do in the run game and the pass game. So, when guys go down, there's always an opportunity for other guys to step up and get noticed, so they've been doing well and taking advantage of the opportunity."

There were a few noticeable highlights for the offense, led by rookie RB La'Mical Perine, who received a handful of first-team reps. Over the course of the scrimmage, the 5-11, 216-pound Perine had multiple 20-plus-yard rushes. On Tuesday, Crowder connected with QB Sam Darnold a TD in crunch time, followed by WR Braxton Berrios with an impressive grab to close practice.

"We had some really good runs and Perine had some good runs," said Crowder. "Berrios made some big plays and I made a few plays when I got my opportunities. There are always some positives to take. It's one of those days where you have to learn from it and keep going. You're going to have some good days and some bad days, good plays and bad plays, but you have to keep going."

As the start of the regular season nears (at Buffalo on Sept. 13), despite all the injuries to wide receivers, Crowder is confident the entire unit will rebound.

"I think it's something we can improve, but I feel like guys are tuned in more because the main core guys are more comfortable in the offense this year," said Crowder. "We kind of know what to expect depending on what situation we're in and what plays need to be called. We have a better feel for it. It's something that the team can continue to improve on, but I think the guys are comfortable in it knowing whatever situation we're in, we've got our heads up on what to expect."

Related Content

Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero
news

Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Release RB Pete Guerriero

Fifth-Rounder from Virginia Led the Nation with 24 PDs in 2018
Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 
news

Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 

Former Miami Dolphins Back Played Under Adam Gase in 2018
Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31
news

Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31

Jets Training Camp LIVE from MetLife Stadium to Stream Aug. 30; SNY Green & White Practice Special to Air Aug. 31
Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'
news

Jets Practice Report: First Scrimmage 'Was a Good Step'

Head Coach Adam Gase Places Emphasis on Turnover Margin 
Social Justice on Jets' Minds in Wake of Wisconsin Shooting
news

Social Justice on Jets' Minds in Wake of Wisconsin Shooting

Christopher Johnson Tuesday Talk Had 'Huge Impact' in Helping Team Deal with 'Hurt'
Kyle Phillips Emerges as Swiss Army Knife on Jets' Defensive Line
news

Kyle Phillips Emerges as Swiss Army Knife on Jets' Defensive Line

The Tennessee Grad Led the Team in Tackles for Loss in 2019
Jets S Marcus Maye is the Epitome of a Team Player
news

Jets S Marcus Maye is the Epitome of a Team Player

Safety Now a Focal Point on the Defense in Year 4
What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?
news

What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?

Denzel Mims, a Baylor Product, Is 'Like a Sponge,' as he Deals With Hamstring Injury
Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp
news

Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp

S Marcus Maye Believes Jets Have Momentum; QB Sam Darnold Wants Teammates to Sustain Positive Energy
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Braxton Berrios Toe-Drag TD, Sam Darnold Dime to Jamison Crowder & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Braxton Berrios Toe-Drag TD, Sam Darnold Dime to Jamison Crowder & More

See Top Plays from Tuesday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 
news

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 

Guerriero, a Monmouth Product, Led the FCS in Rushing Yards in 2019

Advertising