Jets' WR Jamison Crowder: Establishing 'Rhythm' Will Yield Success 

The Green & White struggled early to score and was trailing by 21-3 at the half, which meant the team was playing catch up the entire second half. Penalties also had a huge impact, with the Jets seeing 9 flags for 95 yards.

"We just have to play better complementary football and clean up the penalties," Crowder said. "Those are things that we can control. We control the jumping offsides, the holdings, the false starts, whatever they may be. We have to eliminate those. We have to go back and make sure we execute. Make sure I catch the football. I'm not concerned with that. I know I'm going to make plays. That's one of the things that I feel like I need to clean up. We just have to lock in and play sound fundamental football."

Crowder, a six-year veteran, finished with 7 receptions for 115 yards and the TD. He accounted for more than half of the team's 215 receiving yards. The offense's struggles ran much deeper, though. With only 15 first downs and 36% third-down efficiency, the offense was unable to consistently produce. Looking ahead, Crowder (5-9, 177) knows what the team needs to fix for Week 2.