Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

Wilson had multiple catches that helped set up 10 points for the Jets. With 10:03 left in the first quarter, he ran a double-move and got separation for a 54-yard reception that took the Jets to the Patriots' 12-yard line. It led to a 28-yard field goal.

At the start of the second quarter, Wilson made consecutive 23- and 10-yard grabs to move the Jets across midfield. TE Tyler Conklin capped the drive with a touchdown catch.

"He is moving around a lot on the offense for a young guy," TE Tyler Conklin said. "… He is just going to keep growing and getting better. The sky is the limit for him."

The Ohio State product has 429 receiving yards and 34 receptions – both second-most among rookies this season – and 2 touchdowns – tied for third among first years.

Conklin compared Wilson to Vikings All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson. Conklin played with Jefferson as a member of the Vikings from 2018-21.