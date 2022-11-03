Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

Jets WR Garrett Wilson was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 8 after his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, last Sunday against New England.
Wilson, the No. 10 selection in April's NFL Draft, had 6 receptions for an NFL career-best 115 yards in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots.
The showing made him only the second Jets rookie with two 100-yard receiving games (Cleveland Week 2) in a season. Al Toon, the 10th pick of the 1985 draft, had three.
"Coach had some plays scripted for me, we got the looks we wanted, and I got to do my job," Wilson said. "Not doing anything special, just kind of getting the ball and making a play."
HC Robert Saleh added: "Garrett is playing at such a high level right now."
Wilson had multiple catches that helped set up 10 points for the Jets. With 10:03 left in the first quarter, he ran a double-move and got separation for a 54-yard reception that took the Jets to the Patriots' 12-yard line. It led to a 28-yard field goal.
At the start of the second quarter, Wilson made consecutive 23- and 10-yard grabs to move the Jets across midfield. TE Tyler Conklin capped the drive with a touchdown catch.
"He is moving around a lot on the offense for a young guy," TE Tyler Conklin said. "… He is just going to keep growing and getting better. The sky is the limit for him."
The Ohio State product has 429 receiving yards and 34 receptions – both second-most among rookies this season – and 2 touchdowns – tied for third among first years.
Conklin compared Wilson to Vikings All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson. Conklin played with Jefferson as a member of the Vikings from 2018-21.
"He has a little bit of Justin Jefferson (Vikings WR) in him," Conklin said. "Just the way he moves, the euro-stepping as he stride and the wiggle and slipperiness that he can beat press coverage and whatnot. He has special abilities after the catch."