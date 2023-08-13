Jets WR Garrett Wilson Feels the Buzz Around the Team

As a willowy rookie out of Ohio State, the reed-like Wilson played in all 17 games and had an impressive 13.3 yards per catch. On Saturday, he said his offseason was all about bulking up and preparing for his second NFL season.

"Overall, it was all about my body," Wilson said. "The main part is something that a young guy wants to improve on. For me, it's how to deal with a grueling 17-18 week season."

As he prepares for the season opener against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Monday night Sept. 11, Wilson said that playing against CB Sauce Gardner in practice is "constant competition" against last season's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.