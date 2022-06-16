Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'The Next Day Is the Next Step' to Where He Wants to Go

Robert Saleh's calendar math for NFL greatness is as simple as 1-2-3.

"Everyone can have a really good rookie year," the Jets head coach has said. "The really good ones have a very good second year. And the special ones trigger in the third year."

But can some really special ones accelerate that timetable? Elijah Moore seems focused on doing just that.

"I feel like I've got so much to do, so much to accomplish," Moore told reporters this week during the team's full-squad minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "Really, it's just understanding the offense inside and out. When you understand the offense, you're going to ball. So get on the same page as Zach, score a lot of touchdowns."

And that's not just a hotshot second-year pro wideout giving the media and through them the fans what they want to hear. He's said the same things to his coaches.