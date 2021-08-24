Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.

Rookie Returns from Quad Injury 12 Days Ago to Bust a Move in Team Drills During Joint Practice vs. Eagles

Aug 24, 2021 at 03:47 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

SZ1_2012-moore-thumb

The bad news, somewhat, was that Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn't sure if rookie WR Elijah Moore would be cleared to make his preseason debut Friday night against the Eagles.

"That's something to evaluate," said the head coach. "I'm not ready to answer that yet."

The good news, accompanied by some holiday trimmings, was that Moore, along with some other key performers, was back in action at the joint practice with the Eagles at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday.

"It was kind of like Christmas," Saleh said.

Moore, sidelined by quadriceps tightness since the practice before the Giants preseason opener, is doing some rejoicing himself.

"Not really being with the team but from what I was learning, and having the support of my teammates, everybody always asking how I'm feeling, really, it felt like I never left," he told reporters after the practice. "I know I'm grateful and God makes no mistakes. I was supposed to sit out, I was supposed to take that week off and take those mental reps. So I'm just blessed."

Moore is also picking up where he left off. Until the injury, he was having an outstanding rookie camp. Against Philadelphia, one play stood out — a long completion from Zach Wilson on a post-corner route during team drills. The Eagles DB went with the post, Moore went to the corner.

"I wanted to make him believe I was running the post," Moore recalled. "As soon as I gave eyes, he played a little inside and I knew I had room to go on the outside. Zach threw a good ball, I kept my feet in ... move the chains."

The past two summers especially, a lot of tried and true processes in the NFL have been turned on their head. Normally a team would want all its rookies to see as much game reps as possible. But with no preseason games last year due to COVID and only three this year due to the NFL's refashioned 17-game regular-season schedule, players such as Moore may have no live-action reps to go by before the live gets even livelier on opening day.

But Moore seems to be able to let it all roll off his back. Even while rehabbing and observing last week at Green Bay, he saw what he felt he needed to see.

About Wilson, he said, "I'm excited. I see him feeling comfortable, I see him make his throws. That only builds confidence in myself. I see the pretty balls in the air, I'm visualizing myself making those plays, too."

And as for the Jets offense he envisions contributing to as soon as possible, he saw even more from the win over the Packers.

"We were just playing physical and being consistent. That's always our word," Moore said. "People that are most consistent, that are always moving the ball, that make less mistakes, are going to win. It's always about putting our next foot in front of the other."

Related Content

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury
news

Jets Place Vinny Curry on Reserve/NFI, Release 4 Players to Get to 80

WRs Josh Malone & Manasseh Bailey, T Tristen Hoge & LB Edmond Robinson Depart
news

Jets Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Has Some Big Shoes to Fill

C.J. Mosley Has a New Running Mate After Injury to Jarrad Davis 
news

Jets-Eagles Joint Practice Highlights (8/24) | Elijah Moore Makes Big Play in Return, Corey Davis Continues to Move the Chains & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Tuesday's Joint Practice in Florham Park
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 1 with the Eagles

See All of the Content from Tuesday at the Joint Practice with the Eagles
news

Jets Enhance Value & Access for Season Ticket Holders with All-New Rewards Program

Loyalty Program Launches Ahead of 2021 Regular Season
news

Jets Place DE Carl Lawson on IR, Sign DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Also Waive CB-KR Corey Ballentine
news

Robert Saleh Expects Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to 'Pick Up Where Jarrad Davis Left Off'

Quinnen Williams Set for Heavier Workload; Zach Wilson's Performance a 'Testament' to Him
news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'His Process Is Phenomenal'

J.T. Hassell Makes the Most of Opportunity at Safety; Defense Looks to Improve on Third Down
news

Twos Are Wild for TE Tyler Kroft and QB Zach Wilson

Veteran TE: Rookie Wilson Is Getting Comfortable in Offense
news

Robert Saleh on Jets' Injuries: The NFL Train Stops for Nobody

Coach 'Feels Bad' Carl Lawson; Says 'Initial Prognosis Is Positive' for LB Jarrad Davis (Ankle)
Advertising