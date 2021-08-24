Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.

Moore is also picking up where he left off. Until the injury, he was having an outstanding rookie camp. Against Philadelphia, one play stood out — a long completion from Zach Wilson on a post-corner route during team drills. The Eagles DB went with the post, Moore went to the corner.

"I wanted to make him believe I was running the post," Moore recalled. "As soon as I gave eyes, he played a little inside and I knew I had room to go on the outside. Zach threw a good ball, I kept my feet in ... move the chains."

The past two summers especially, a lot of tried and true processes in the NFL have been turned on their head. Normally a team would want all its rookies to see as much game reps as possible. But with no preseason games last year due to COVID and only three this year due to the NFL's refashioned 17-game regular-season schedule, players such as Moore may have no live-action reps to go by before the live gets even livelier on opening day.

But Moore seems to be able to let it all roll off his back. Even while rehabbing and observing last week at Green Bay, he saw what he felt he needed to see.

About Wilson, he said, "I'm excited. I see him feeling comfortable, I see him make his throws. That only builds confidence in myself. I see the pretty balls in the air, I'm visualizing myself making those plays, too."

And as for the Jets offense he envisions contributing to as soon as possible, he saw even more from the win over the Packers.