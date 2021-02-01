Jets WR Denzel Mims Grew Throughout His Rookie NFL Season

The season past was a year of NFL growth for Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims.

Mims learned a little more about coping with an injury — two injuries, actually, as his double hamstring strains kept him out of all of training camp and then, after a short return to practice, for the first six games of the season.

"Mentally, it helped me out a lot," he told Olivia Landis of newyorkjets.com. "It showed me how not to get down when injuries occur, always stay positive. The first time I had my injury, I was down a little bit. Then the second time it really took a lot out of me and I was down for quite a bit.

"But it matured me even more because I know that was part of the game and all I had to do was get healthy and do whatever I can to stay healthy. Then physically, it showed me where I needed to improve at in areas of my body and just what I need to focus on in the future."

Mims also learned to cope with one drought that no pro wideout wants to go through: a season with no touchdowns.