Jets WR Corey Davis Won't Make Titans Game 'Any Bigger Than What It Is'

Just as Wilson said after Davis that "we need all 11 on offense to be great, and I include myself" so does Davis includes himself in that 11. He had a strong Jets debut in the opener at Carolina with five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns — the two TDs that are all the Jets have after three games.

But the next two games were less dynamic, two catches for 8 yards vs. New England, five for 41 at Denver.

"I just need to work. The DBs get paid, too, to go out there and do what they do," he said. "But I've just got to get back to work and trust who I am. My confidence isn't going to go anywhere. I know who I am."

He also knows more and more about Wilson and sees good things from the Jets' rookie QB that have yet to translate to passing explosions and victories.

"Zach's been staying in it. He's doing a lot more work — which we all are, we all need to do," Davis said. "He's staying confident, poised. It's not really getting to him the way most would be thinking. He's a good kid, he has a good head on his shoulders, and we have to ignore the noise and focus on us. That's what we're doing, that's what he's doing."

But NFL wide receivers being NFL wide receivers and Jets reporters being Jets reporters, there was still some curiosity about Davis going up against his old mates, for whom he caught 207 balls for 2,851 yards and 11 TDs in four seasons. No sense of payback or redemption, Corey, after the Titans let you proceed to unrestricted free agency and a new start with the Jets?