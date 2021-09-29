Jets WR Corey Davis Won't Make Titans Game 'Any Bigger Than What It Is'

Former Tennessee Wideout Says QB Zach Wilson "Staying Confident, Poised"

Sep 29, 2021
There are plenty of reasons that Corey Davis has circled Oct. 3 on his calendar a few times since the NFL schedule came out in April.

1. It's Game 4, the next game after Game 3.

2. It's the next opportunity to get Zach Wilson and the Jets offense moving explosively down the field.

3. It's because Davis played his first four pro seasons for Tennessee, the Jets' foe at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

4. See 1 above.

"I'm not going to make it any bigger than what it is," Davis said after Thursday's practice for the Titans. "It's another week and it's a big week for us, honestly, so I'm looking forward to it."

Davis also looks forward to doing everything he can to help the Jets climb out of their offensive slump to start the season, and that includes some of the intangible things, such as leadership.

"I do hold myself to a higher standard," he said. "Understanding we're a different team, a younger team, and I know these boys are kind of leaning on me a little bit more than in my past, that's something I want, I'm ready for. But we've just got to do a better job."

Just as Wilson said after Davis that "we need all 11 on offense to be great, and I include myself" so does Davis includes himself in that 11. He had a strong Jets debut in the opener at Carolina with five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns — the two TDs that are all the Jets have after three games.

But the next two games were less dynamic, two catches for 8 yards vs. New England, five for 41 at Denver.

"I just need to work. The DBs get paid, too, to go out there and do what they do," he said. "But I've just got to get back to work and trust who I am. My confidence isn't going to go anywhere. I know who I am."

He also knows more and more about Wilson and sees good things from the Jets' rookie QB that have yet to translate to passing explosions and victories.

"Zach's been staying in it. He's doing a lot more work — which we all are, we all need to do," Davis said. "He's staying confident, poised. It's not really getting to him the way most would be thinking. He's a good kid, he has a good head on his shoulders, and we have to ignore the noise and focus on us. That's what we're doing, that's what he's doing."

But NFL wide receivers being NFL wide receivers and Jets reporters being Jets reporters, there was still some curiosity about Davis going up against his old mates, for whom he caught 207 balls for 2,851 yards and 11 TDs in four seasons. No sense of payback or redemption, Corey, after the Titans let you proceed to unrestricted free agency and a new start with the Jets?

"Honestly, not really," he said. "It's a big week for us and that's really all I'm focused on. I'm not focused on me being there, was there, whatever it may be. It's a big week for us so we've got to handle business. We're all locked in and we'll be ready."

