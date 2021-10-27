Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Davis noted that his new QB led a "great day for the offense" in the just-concluded practice. And after head coach Robert Saleh disclosed that White will get the start in Sunday's return to MetLife to take on the hot Bengals, Davis said the symbiotic relationship between White and the wideouts has to continue for the Jets to begin the climb out of their 1-5 hole.

"No question, there's times where we've got to pick him up and make plays for him and then there's times when he does it for us," he said. "That's all part of the game — it's the ultimate team sport. We understand that. We're not going to press, we're definitely going to do more and try to handle business."

Davis has been doing his best to handle business with Wilson and now White. He's at the head of virtually every column among the Green & White receivers, leading in targets (42), catches (24), 20-yards-plus "explosive" plays (7), receiving yards (349), TDs, receiving and total (4), and receiving first downs (16). He's on pace (with the help of this season's 17th game) to be in the neighborhood of the first 1,000-yard season of his five-year pro career.

CD can't redirect the Jets' season himself. But with his and his teammates' unrelenting focus and hard work, whichever QB is dishing the pigskins, he expresses certainty that the culture change that Saleh and the players seek will be achieved.