Jets WR Corey Davis Cleared Some Hurdles, Now Is 'Ready to Attack'

"It was tough, but I got through it," he said, "and I'm better because of it."

Davis is also better because he's got his core and legs back.

"It feels good, man. I've missed it," he said of turning on his pass routes again. "It feels like it's been a little while, but I'm starting to get back into it and I feel good running around healthy. So I've got to keep it going."

He revisited the injury briefly, saying he was "kind of dealing with it for a few weeks, just trying to find through it. And then it got to a point where I couldn't lift my leg, so I had to do something and get it repaired. That was unfortunate, but I'm healthy now and I'm looking forward."

And Davis likes all the surround parts to the offense that are looking forward now along with him. Of first-round WR Garrett Wilson, he said, "Dude's special. He's got crazy routes, crazy hands and he's really focused." Of free agent TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin: "Those are two dudes that can absolutely ball, and that's just going to open the field for everyone else."

He offered words of praise also for Wilson, who traveled to Nashville this offseason to work with him.

"Zach was on the grand tour this offseason," Davis said of Wilson's working visits with his wideouts. "He went to Arizona, Florida, then he came to Tennessee. It just shows the type of leader he is, the type of guy he is, to hop on a plane and go all across the country to throw with guys. It shows how bad he wants it."

And Davis, who came to the New York area with ideas of becoming the Jets' No. 1 wideout, wants a few things badly as well.