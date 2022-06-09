Jets WR Corey Davis Cleared Some Hurdles, Now Is 'Ready to Attack'

He's Back from Last Year's Core Muscle Injury and Has Come to Grips with His Brother's Death in Late 2020

Jun 09, 2022 at 05:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_A18I0552-davis-thumb

It was a difficult 2021 season for Jets wideout Corey Davis, in more ways than many knew.

Davis came to the Jets from the Titans as an unrestricted free agent off of a 65-catch, 984-yard, five-TD season with the Titans and there were high hopes for him as he moved into the team's WR room and began working with new QB Zach Wilson and in coordinator Mike LaFleur's scheme.

But his receiving line last season was down, in large part because he played in only nine of the 17 games. He fought through a hip injury for three weeks at midseason, then a core muscle issue that required surgery and ended his season five weeks early with 34 catches for 492 yards and four TDs.

But there was more, as Davis revisited with reporters following Thursday's OTA practice in his first public remarks this offseason.

"I was just going through a little bit mentally. The past few years have been pretty rough," he said. "I felt like I hadn't really had the time to dissect everything. I lost my brother, and I never really had time to breathe after that happened. I felt like this offseason for the first time I had the time to think about it and actually put him to rest."

Davis did talk a little last season about losing his older brother, Titus, who died of a rare, aggressive kidney cancer in November 2020 at the age of 27. But he held a lot inside, too. With help from his wife and their infant daughter, he persevered over the loss of the older brother he's called "my guy" and "my best friend."

"It was tough, but I got through it," he said, "and I'm better because of it."

Davis is also better because he's got his core and legs back.

"It feels good, man. I've missed it," he said of turning on his pass routes again. "It feels like it's been a little while, but I'm starting to get back into it and I feel good running around healthy. So I've got to keep it going."

He revisited the injury briefly, saying he was "kind of dealing with it for a few weeks, just trying to find through it. And then it got to a point where I couldn't lift my leg, so I had to do something and get it repaired. That was unfortunate, but I'm healthy now and I'm looking forward."

And Davis likes all the surround parts to the offense that are looking forward now along with him. Of first-round WR Garrett Wilson, he said, "Dude's special. He's got crazy routes, crazy hands and he's really focused." Of free agent TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin: "Those are two dudes that can absolutely ball, and that's just going to open the field for everyone else."

He offered words of praise also for Wilson, who traveled to Nashville this offseason to work with him.

"Zach was on the grand tour this offseason," Davis said of Wilson's working visits with his wideouts. "He went to Arizona, Florida, then he came to Tennessee. It just shows the type of leader he is, the type of guy he is, to hop on a plane and go all across the country to throw with guys. It shows how bad he wants it."

And Davis, who came to the New York area with ideas of becoming the Jets' No. 1 wideout, wants a few things badly as well.

"I wanted to come here and do a lot of things, lead, be a leading receiver, and unfortunately I got injured," he said. "But it's a new year and I'm ready to attack it."

Related Content

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Can These Jets Change the Narrative?

C.J. Mosley: This Team Is Capable of Changing the Culture for the Next 10 Years

news

Jets Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Focused on Climbing the Next Mountain

Florida State Product Concentrates on Learning Defense

news

Where Are They Now: Jason Trusnik

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive End from Ohio Northern University

news

Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Name of the Game Is To Keep Guys Fresh

Veteran DL Says That DE Carl Lawson Is Back and 'Still Looks Like an Action Figure'

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson Looks More Comfortable in the Offense

Sauce Gardner Took Reps with First Team; Ashtyn Davis Picks Off Joe Flacco in Wednesday's Session

news

Robert Saleh on the Math That Leads to a Killer Defensive Line Rotation

Jets Coaches Crunch Numbers to Optimize DL Talent; Jeff Ulbrich: 'Exciting to Think What They Can Become'

news

Mark Sanchez Says the Jets Have a 'Special Place' in His Heart

Former No. 5 Pick Believes QB Zach Wilson 'Is on the Right Track'

news

Jets Announce Ukrainian National Women's League of America as Next Recipient of $100,000

Part of $1 Million Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed's Rules to Live By: Never Give Up and Stay Hungry

Unrestricted Free Agent Is Back to a Chicken & Steak Diet to Feed His Desire to Excel with His New Team

news

LG Bob Talamini, 'The Missing Piece' to the Jets' Super Bowl III Puzzle, Has Died

Pro Career Began with 2 AFL Titles in Oilers' Powder Blue, Concluded Jan. 12, 1969 in Miami Wearing Green & White

news

What Was Your Top Jets Storyline During Week 2 of OTAs?

Green & White Announce Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis, D'brickashaw Ferguson to Be Inducted in Ring of Honor

Advertising