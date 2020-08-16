Jets WR Breshad Perriman Taking On '20 with 'Headful of Steam'

How "crazy" (one of Perriman's go-to adjectives) was his finish with the Bucs? Let us reflect again. Baltimore's former first-round pick in 2016 averaged 1.5 catches, 22.9 yards and 0.1 touchdowns per game in the first 46 games of his career. In those last five games last year, he averaged 5.0 catches, 101.2 yards and 1.0 TDs/game, with the last three games all 100-yards-plus efforts. Extend his streak to two more games earlier and he had 15 catches of 20-plus yards and seven grabs of 30-plus over his last seven games.

One of my favorite BP factoids: Perriman's 20.2 yards/catch over those last five games were tied for the best average by any NFL wide receiver with at least 25 catches in any five-game span in the past three seasons.

Perriman said he's "definitely excited and just thankful" to be a Jet now. And while he acknowledged the possibility of momentum at play in his personal game, he didn't want to rule out a leap in his game to the levels he and others expected of him back when he was the Ravens' 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft.