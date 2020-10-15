Jets WR Breshad Perriman Nearing Return to Action

Mims, meanwhile, was sidelined throughout August training camp. When his other hammy flared up during practice before the Bills game, he sat that out and then spent the next four weeks on Injured Reserve. He's not listed on the daily injury report yet but he was cleared to return to practice Wednesday.

Gase wasn't ready to paint Mims into the Miami picture just yet.

"It was good to see him gets some reps," the coach said, adding, "I don't want to put a timetable on it, but at the same time I think we have looked at big-picture-wise, keep evaluating him every day, make sure he's in the right spot whenever that time comes to activate him.

"I'm just like everybody else — the sooner he gets into a game situation and involved in the game plan, the better. But at the same time, throwing him out there when yesterday was his first reps of actual team, we've just got to be smart with that aspect of it."

So fans will have to continue to await the Friday injury report and monitor social media and the Sunday pregame shows for information on all three speedsters' availability.

Perriman agreed with Gase about the vertical element he can supply to the Jets offense when he's ready to let it rip in game conditions again.

"Yeah, that's definitely the strong point of my game. That's what I really like doing," he said, adding about his general expectations for his return, "Man, I just want to go out there and do my job, go out there and play fast, and when the ball comes my way, make every play."