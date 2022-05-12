Jets to Open 2022 Season vs. Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11

And of course there's Mosley, the veteran on- and off-field leader of the Jets' defensive unit, who earned four Pro Bowl berths in his first five seasons in the NFL, all spent playing ILB for Baltimore.

On the other side of the ball, Wilson would love to fire out of the gate in his second season-opening start for the Jets, and he'll be turning to a number of new and old offensive weapons to do that — WRs Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and first-round rookie Garrett Wilson, veteran free-agent TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin plus draft pick Jeremy Ruckert, and a running back group that returns Jets leading rusher Michael Carter, veteran backs Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson, and second-round draft pick Breece Hall.

The Jets have two wins over the Ravens all-time, both at home. Interestingly, those came against two quarterbacks who soon after become Jets QBs. In the teams' first meeting in 1997, they outlasted Vinny Testaverde and the visiting Ravens 19-16 in overtime. And in 2016, the Green & White came back from a halftime deficit for a 24-16 win over the Birds, QB'd that year by Joe Flacco, who now serves as Wilson's backup on the current Jets.

The only time the Jets opened a season against Baltimore was that 2010 home game. They also lost to the Ravens in their 1998 home opener, Game 2 on that schedule, by 24-10. Yet they rebounded from both those games to go deep into the AFC playoffs. No guarantees for '22 of course.

Also, this will be the third season opener at home on Sept. 11 since the terror attacks in 2001. The Jets posted their stunning 27-24 comeback win over Dallas in the '11 Sunday night opener, but lost five years later to Cincinnati by 23-22.