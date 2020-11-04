Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Monday Night Football Against New England

Nov 04, 2020 at 11:00 AM
BS3_0532-ways-to-watch-pats

The Jets host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football during Week 9. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
5:45 pm Tailgate Center with Nick Mangold presented by Cutwater Spirits nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
6:00 pm The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
6:15 pm Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
7:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

ESPN | 8:15 pm
Broadcasters: Steve Levy (Play-by-Play), Brian Griese (Analyst), Louis Riddick (Analyst) and Kristina Pink (Lisa Salters).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst)
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WADO 1280 AM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst)

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

National Radio
Westwood One Sports
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play) and Ross Tucker (Analyst)

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY | SNY.tv | SNY Social Media Platforms
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Related Content

news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Patriots

Cam Newton Leads the Charge on the Ground for New England; CB Stephon Gilmore Could Miss Second Straight Game 
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Monday Night Football Against the Patriots

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of Week 9
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Everyone Has to Own Our Record

Jets GM: Sam Darnold Is Our QB of the Future; Goal Is to Get This Fixed with Adam Gase
news

Jets Sign LB Bryce Hager, S Bennett Jackson to Active Roster; Release OL Jimmy Murray

Green & White Sign OLB Sharif Finch, DB Elijah Campbell and DB Saquan Hampton to the Practice Squad; Place WR DJ Montgomery on P-Squad Injured Reserve 
news

For Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi, Opportunity Knocks

Third-Year DL Is One of the Team's Young Veterans
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 9
news

First Look: Jets vs. Patriots

Green & White Host New England to Face Bill Belichick, Cam Newton 
news

Jets Notebook | Sam Darnold: I'm Focused on Not Missing Any Games

Jets' QB Aggravated Sore Right Shoulder in Loss at Chiefs
news

Jets K Sergio Castillo Set on Finding Ways to 'Help the Team Out'

Kicker Has Made 4 Field Goals in the Past 2 Games
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chiefs?

 QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Kansas City
news

Jets Trade LB Avery Williamson and Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2022

Green & White Also Send Seventh-Round Selection in 2022 to Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising