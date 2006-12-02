Jets vs. Packers: The Key Match-ups

Dyson is tied for the team-lead in interceptions with three





Both the Packers and Jets have recently survived scares at the quarterback position, knowing that their playoffs hopes are riding on the arms of Chad Pennington and Brett Favre. Pennington rebounded to have his best passing day since the early season against Houston, while Favre suffered three more interceptions as Green Bay saw a nine-point lead evaporate into a ten point loss to Seattle.

Can the dynamic duo of WRs Laveranues Coles and Jerricho Cotchery monopolize on Green Bay's defensive injuries and shaky secondary play? Can HB Ahman Green and a young offensive line control the ball against a Jets run defense that is beginning to peak?

New York has winnable games for the remainder of their schedule and has won in tough venues such as Buffalo and New England. The mystique of Lambeau Field is just a memory as the Packers have only won once at home this season.

Match up 1

QB Brett Favre (6'2", 222 lbs) vs. SS Kerry Rhodes (6'3", 210 lbs).

Favre, who still has the gunslinger mentality and arm strength to challenge the secondary, must account for Rhodes on every play. Rhodes is solid in zone coverage, tackling underneath routes for no gain after the catch. Last week he showed the ability to support the perimeter pass from the box off play action and deflect passes as he blitzed. Favre likes to throw down the middle against two-deep defenses but will think twice about forcing the ball when Rhodes is in the area.

Match up 2

DE Aaron Kampman (6'4", 278 lbs) vs. RT Anthony Clement (6'8", 320 lbs).

Kampman is an overachieving lineman who plays with a high motor and can chase down the outside run from behind. Clement is huge at the point of attack but lacks the flexibility to recover against inside moves, a specialty of Kampman's. With Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila drawing most of the attention on passing downs, Clement will be on his own as Kampman redirects his pass rush to collapse the pocket.

Match up 3

WR Lavernaues Coles (5'11", 193 lbs) vs. DC Al Harris (6'1", 185 lbs).

Coles is coming off a nine-reception, 111-yard day against the Texans where he used his speed and ability to fight off the jam to stretch the field vertically and create separation on slants and crossing routes. Harris, who intercepted a pass last week, is usually aligned on the opposition's primary receiver, using his size and burst to shadow receivers in man coverage. Coles has the ability to shake off the first tackler, so Harris cannot afford to miss when he closes on the hook and comeback routes.

The Matchup Chart [PDF]

Things to Look For:

Teams: The Jets hold a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series…New York won the last meeting between these two teams, 42-17 at the Meadowlands during the 2002 season…The Jets also won the last meeting at Lambeau, winning 20-16 on opening day of the 2000 season…this is the 4th game between these teams at Lambeau

Chad Pennington: In his only game against the Pack, Pennington was 17 of 24 passing for 196 yards and 4 TD in a game that sealed the AFC East title and a playoff spot for the Green & White…Jets are 5-2 when Pennington starts and passes for over 280 yards.

Kevan Barlow: Needs one TD to tie career high of seven set with San Francisco in 2004…has two 100-yard efforts in his last three games when the kickoff temperature is below 40 degrees.

Leon Washington: He leads the team in rushing and could be the first rookie to be the Jets rushing leader since Blair Thomas in 1990.

Laveranues Coles: Coles is 2nd in the NFL with 68 receptions…has over 80 receiving yards in each of his last two games against the Packers.

Jerricho Cotchery: Coles (826) and Cotchery (666) are trying to become the 3rd Jets receiving duo since 1986 to both have 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Bryan Thomas: Thomas has a sack in three of the last four games and has recorded a career high five so far this season.

Shaun Ellis: The Jets are 7-1 when he forces a fumble.

Brett Favre: The future Hall of Famer is 27-4 in home games after December 1st.

Ahman Green: In 9 career games against the AFC when he has had at least 20 carries, Green has recorded eight 100-yard games, averaging 135 yards per game in those contests…he is on pace for his 6th 1,000-yard season with the Pack, which would surpass Hall of Famer Jim Taylor for the most in team history.

Donald Driver: Driver is 3rd in the NFC with 895 receiving yards…needs 105 yards for third consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila: KGB has 12 ½ sacks in his last 17 home games…Packers are 10-2 when he has at least two sacks.

Aaron Kampman: Kampman is tied for 2nd in the NFL with 10 sacks on the season