Jets vs. Buccaneers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will usher in a new year by welcoming Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers to MetLife Stadium on the second day of January. It's a secret to no one that Brady has been a Jets nemesis, chalking up a gaudy 27-9 career record against the Green & White while playing for the Patriots. In 2021, Brady and the Bucs have retained much of the supporting cast that propelled Tampa Bay to its Super Bowl victory over Kansas City. The club has re-signed TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Antonio Brown. The internal defense has been bolstered with the free-agent addition of DT Ndamukong Suh. At 43, could this be Brady's last hurrah against the Jets. One can hope.