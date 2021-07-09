Jets vs. Buccaneers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will usher in a new year by welcoming Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers to MetLife Stadium on the second day of January. It's a secret to no one that Brady has been a Jets nemesis, chalking up a gaudy 27-9 career record against the Green & White while playing for the Patriots. In 2021, Brady and the Bucs have retained much of the supporting cast that propelled Tampa Bay to its Super Bowl victory over Kansas City. The club has re-signed TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Antonio Brown. The internal defense has been bolstered with the free-agent addition of DT Ndamukong Suh. At 43, could this be Brady's last hurrah against the Jets. One can hope.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 15 matchup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Owner: Glazer Family
General Manager: Jason Licht
Coach: Bruce Arians (18-14 TB; 49-20 AZ)
Players to Know
-QB Tom Brady
-TE Rob Gronkowski
-LB Lavone David
-LB Devin White
-DE Shaquil Barrett
-WR Mike Evans
Offseason
Key additions: RB Giovani Bernard, S Raven Greene, CB Antonio Hamilton
Key losses: G Joe Haeg, S Andrew Adams
Draft Class: LB Joe Tryon (Rd 1), QB Kyle Trask (Rd 2), G Robert hainsey (Rd 3), WR Jaelon Darden (Rd 4), LB K.J. Britt, CB Chris Wilcox (Rd 7), LB Grant Stuard (Rd 7)
Matchup Information
2020 Season record: 11-5 (2nd in AFC South)
Series record: Jets lead series, 10-2
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Sept. 8, 2013, Jets 18, Bucs 17
Last win at MetLife Stadium: Sept. 8, 2013, Jets 18, Bucs 17