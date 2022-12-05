Jets-Vikings Game Recap | Jets Rally Late but Not Enough, Fall to Vikings 27-22

Few Good Omens in Sluggish First Half

The game began somewhat slowly and perhaps just a little nervously for White. He hit his first two passes of the game but his third was deflected off WR Corey Davis and into the hands of Vikings S Hunter Smith, with the return to the Jets 34. The Green & White defense held on three plays, but K Greg Joseph, who had missed his previous five kicks from 50-plus yards, nailed this one from 51 yards out for a 3-0 lead 2:22 into the festivities.

The Jets responded similarly, with a 45-yard drive into Greg Zuerlein range, with "Legatron" coming on for a 48-yard field goal to tie the score back up at 3-3.

Both QBs were off-target the rest of the first quarter. Cousins started 0-for-5 and hit one of his first eight passes. But he completed his last two of the quarter and continued that streak into the second quarter as the Vikings moved all the way to RB Dalvin Cook's first-and-goal 4-yard touchdown run for a 10-3 Vikings lead.

Key on these drives by the home team were some calls against the visiting defense. The Jets had come into the game on something of a penalty diet in the past four games and with nothing marked off against the defense for the previous three games. But three of the four starting DBs each got hit with yellow flags — CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner with holds and S Jordan Whitehead for unnecessary roughness with a high hit on Justin Jefferson on the TD drive.

The Vikings continued to slowly take control in the first half, with Cousins standing in against a big rush by DL Nathan Shepherd to find WR Jalen Reagor down the deep incut for 38 yards to the Jets 24. That set up Alexander Mattison's first-down 14-yard TD burst with 3:35 to play in the first half for a 17-3 lead.

Then Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur and the offense gambled, deciding to go for it on fourth-and-2 from their 43 at the two-minute warning. White's pass couldn't be reeled in by TE Tyler Conklin. The Vikings took over in fine field position with three timeouts left. They moved 17 yards before Joseph came on for a 41-yard field goal and a 20-3 lead with 40 seconds left.

With two timeouts of their own remaining, the Jets tried to get within a long-range three-point try from Zuerlein. They got across midfield to the Minnesota 42 with 13 seconds left. It appeared Saleh didn't think they were close enough for a Zuerlein try, but the Vikings called a timeout, Saleh reconsidered and sent "Legatron" on to try to convert the first 60-yard FG in franchise history

And Zuerlein converted with room to spare. The kick not only set the franchise record (breaking the 57-yard mark held by Chandler Catanzaro in 2017 and matched by Zuerlein twice this season) but it also bailed out the Jets from a bad end-of-half scenario and also cut their deficit to 20-6 as the teams went into the U.S. Bank locker rooms.