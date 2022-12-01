Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'It Will Be Nostalgic to Go Back'

Last week Conklin caught 3 passes for 50 yards from QB Mike White. So far this season he has caught 38 passes for 381 yards (10 yards a catch) with 3 TDs -- which matches his total from last season. The Jets are 5-1 on the road and the Vikings are 5-1 at home, so something will have to give in White's first road game under center this season.

"Mike is not someone you have to worry about," Conklin said. "He prepares well, you see how he played last week [22 of 28, 315 yards, 3 TDs]. We'll follow his lead. He doesn't get too high or too low, he's a calming presence in the huddle. A very prepared player. I don't think we have to do anything to help him. He'll help us."

The Vikings (9-2) are at the bottom of the league in passing defense, and in the middle of the pack in rushing defense. A few weeks ago, the Cowboys amassed 151 rushing yards in a 40-3 win -- perhaps showing the way to the Jets (7-4) as they go for a second straight win.

"Any time you can run the ball efficiently it makes throwing the ball a lot easier, we saw that on Sunday," Conklin said. "Me and C.J. do what we have to do to embrace whatever we have to do. On certain plays and in games, sometimes you get a chance to get the ball in your hands, sometimes need to be more gritty. Sunday was nasty, cold, but we embraced it and had fun out there. We're happy for each other and get fired up for each other, we had a lot of juice."

After the 31-10 win over Chicago last week, head coach Robert Saleh did not miss the spirited play of his tight ends, basically the entire team.