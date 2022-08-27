Jets' Tyler Conklin Is Bullish on Matchup-Friendly TE Room

Cager has been impressive in camp and in two preseason games. Cager, a wide receiver in his first stint with the Jets in 2020 and with Cleveland last season, scored in last week's preseason games against Atlanta, and has totaled seven catches for 105 yards in two games. His growth from primarily a receiving threat to tight end is still a work in progress, but his play so far has caught the eye of Conklin and Jets coaches.

"I can't say enough good things about Cage," Conklin said. "He just does things the right way. He stays late with meetings with coach [Ron] Middleton and [Jeremy] Ruckert. You knew what he was going to be able to do in the passing game as a receiver, but attention to detail and the work that he has put in the run game and pass protection are things that you see him get better at literally every single day in practice. And I think the sky's the limit for him."

Each NFL team must trim its roster from 80 to 53 byTuesday. How many tight ends the Jets retain remains to be seen Regardless of the final number, Conklin set his expectation at playoffs or bust.

"I'm confident that every single tight end in our room can play in this league," Conklin said. "I do not just come up here and say that because it's the right thing to say.