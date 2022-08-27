Jets' Tyler Conklin Is Bullish on Matchup-Friendly TE Room

Says Defenses Are ‘Going to Have a Heck of a Time Matching Up’

Aug 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_4740-conklin-thumb

In his first year with the Jets, after four in Minnesota playing alongside Irv Smith Jr. and (for a time with) Kyle Rudolph, veteran tight end Tyler Conklin knows what a good tight end group looks like. The Green & White's 2022 band, he believes, should make opposing defenses fearful.

"They are going to have a heck of a time matching up," Conklin said. "No matter who the personnel is or who you are out there on the field, we have opportunities to get the matchups we want."

On paper, Conklin's company features a converted wide receiver in Lawrence Cager; a rookie in Jeremy Ruckert; returnees in Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah; and a pair of veteran free agents in C.J. Uzomah and himself.

The group's variety of talents and ability to adjust to and execute Mike LaFleur's calls on offense creates matchup problems.

"I think everybody in our room prides ourselves on being able to do everything as a tight end," Conklin said. "In the run game, pass game, pass protection. … This offense allows you to play your butt off in the run game. And if you do that, you are going to give yourself more opportunities in the passing game."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the Final Day of Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field for the final time before the Jets-Giants preseason game.

E_SS2_9656
1 / 32
E_SZ2_3869
2 / 32
E_SZ2_3889
3 / 32
E_SZ2_3832
4 / 32
E_SZ2_3732
5 / 32
E_SZ2_3764
6 / 32
E_SZ2_3675
7 / 32
E_SZ2_3273
8 / 32
E_SZ2_3179
9 / 32
E_SZ2_3105
10 / 32
E_SS2_9848
11 / 32
E_SS2_9843
12 / 32
E_SS2_9808
13 / 32
E_SS2_9761
14 / 32
E_SS2_9662
15 / 32
E_SS2_9175
16 / 32
E_SS2_9636
17 / 32
E_SS2_9627
18 / 32
E_SS2_9485
19 / 32
E_SS2_9451
20 / 32
E_SS2_9519
21 / 32
E_SS2_9452
22 / 32
E_SS2_9436
23 / 32
E_SS2_9399
24 / 32
E_SS2_9364
25 / 32
E_SS2_9380
26 / 32
E_SS2_9326
27 / 32
E_SS2_9277
28 / 32
E_SS2_9257
29 / 32
E_SS2_9297
30 / 32
E_SS2_9156
31 / 32
E_SS2_9313
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cager has been impressive in camp and in two preseason games. Cager, a wide receiver in his first stint with the Jets in 2020 and with Cleveland last season, scored in last week's preseason games against Atlanta, and has totaled seven catches for 105 yards in two games. His growth from primarily a receiving threat to tight end is still a work in progress, but his play so far has caught the eye of Conklin and Jets coaches.

"I can't say enough good things about Cage," Conklin said. "He just does things the right way. He stays late with meetings with coach [Ron] Middleton and [Jeremy] Ruckert. You knew what he was going to be able to do in the passing game as a receiver, but attention to detail and the work that he has put in the run game and pass protection are things that you see him get better at literally every single day in practice. And I think the sky's the limit for him."

Each NFL team must trim its roster from 80 to 53 byTuesday. How many tight ends the Jets retain remains to be seen Regardless of the final number, Conklin set his expectation at playoffs or bust.

"I'm confident that every single tight end in our room can play in this league," Conklin said. "I do not just come up here and say that because it's the right thing to say.

"I think we know how good we can be and how much talent we have on this team. And our goal is to make it to the playoffs and win in the playoffs. And I think internally we think we can do that. Now we just have to go out there and do it every week and prove it."

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Preview

Robert Saleh Says Starters Will Play 'from a Quarter to a Half' in Preseason 'Dress Rehearsal' for Sept. 11 Opener

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Preseason Finale

news

What Do You Want to See From the Jets' Starters vs. the Giants?

Robert Saleh Said His Starters Will Play Between a Quarter and a Quarter and a Half

news

Laveranues Coles on Jets Young WRs: 'They Don't Look Like Fish Out of Water'

No. 87 Sees Great Things Ahead for Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Tight Ends ... Everything

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Second-Year RB Michael Carter Says Group Is 'Coming Along Great, but Needs to Keep Improving'

Rookie UDFA Zonovan 'Bam' Knight Has 'the Biggest Chip on His Shoulder'

news

A Simple Choice for Lamarcus Joyner: 'It Was the Jets or Nothing'

Veteran Safety Adds That 'Great Defenses Attack Offenses'

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/26) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Friday's Practice

See All of the Content from the Final Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/26) | Corey Davis Makes Two Highlight Reel Catches & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Friday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams Having 'Better Year,' But Expects More

Veteran D-Lineman: 'I'm Not Where I Want to Be Just Yet'

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

Advertising