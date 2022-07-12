Jets Training Camp Preview | Tight End Unit Has a New Look

What's New

The Jets attacked the tighteEnd position not only in free agency, but also in the 2022 NFL Draft. They signed three new tight ends to the Green & White in the offseason. That list includes Tyler Conklin from the Minnesota Vikings, C.J. Uzomah from the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jeremy Ruckert, a third-round draft pick from Ohio State.

Conklin, a fifth-round draft pick in 2018, comes to the Jets after a career year with the Vikings. Conklin had 61 catches, 593 yards and 3 touchdowns in his breakout 2021 season.

Uzomah, who helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, also had a career season. Uzomah had career highs with 49 receptions, 493 yards and 5 touchdowns. Uzomah sprained his MCL in the AFC championship gam, but returned for the Super Bowl and is now healthy.