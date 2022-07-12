Jets Training Camp Preview | Tight End Unit Has a New Look

C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin Headline Additions to the TE Room

Jul 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

E_SNYL7949-uzomah-thumb

What's New
The Jets attacked the tighteEnd position not only in free agency, but also in the 2022 NFL Draft. They signed three new tight ends to the Green & White in the offseason. That list includes Tyler Conklin from the Minnesota Vikings, C.J. Uzomah from the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jeremy Ruckert, a third-round draft pick from Ohio State.

Conklin, a fifth-round draft pick in 2018, comes to the Jets after a career year with the Vikings. Conklin had 61 catches, 593 yards and 3 touchdowns in his breakout 2021 season.

Uzomah, who helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, also had a career season. Uzomah had career highs with 49 receptions, 493 yards and 5 touchdowns. Uzomah sprained his MCL in the AFC championship gam, but returned for the Super Bowl and is now healthy.

The Jets 101st draft pick was used in the third round to select TE Ruckert. Like Conklin and Uzomah, Ruckert also had his best season in 2021. Ruckert had 26 receptions, 309 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Players to Watch
The new kids on the block will be hard to keep their eyes off, but the one I'd look to in particular is Conklin. He has already run the Jets' West Coast-style offense when he played with the Vikings.

"The offense, I'm very familiar with it," he said. "We ran it the past three years in Minnesota."

Not only did Conklin have a career year in the 2021 season with the Vikings, but he also improved every year statistically since he was drafted in 2018.

Gallery | The Best Images of the Jets Tight Ends

See the top photos of the Jets TEs leading up to training camp.

E_A18I9136
1 / 29
E_SNYL7978
2 / 29
E_0Q5A0303_1
3 / 29
E_0Q5A0729
4 / 29
E_A18I0160
5 / 29
E_A18I0186
6 / 29
E_A18I0205_1
7 / 29
E_A18I0440
8 / 29
E_SNYL7920
9 / 29
E_SZ1_1502
10 / 29
E_SZ1_4907
11 / 29
E_SZ2_5417
12 / 29
E_SZ1_4924
13 / 29
E_SZ1_9882
14 / 29
E_SZ2_0270
15 / 29
E_SZ2_4901
16 / 29
E_SZ2_1075
17 / 29
E_SZ2_1079
18 / 29
E_SZ2_1189
19 / 29
E_SZ2_1275
20 / 29
E_SZ2_3760
21 / 29
E_SZ2_4582
22 / 29
E_SZ2_4896
23 / 29
E_SZ2_5433
24 / 29
E_SZ2_5451
25 / 29
E_SZ2_8494
26 / 29
E_SZ2_8542
27 / 29
E_SZR31769
28 / 29
E_SZR39364
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Key Question
How many tight ends will the Jets keep?

Last season, the Jets main tight ends were Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft, Kenny Yeboah and Trevon Wesco. Griffin led the group with 27 receptions for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns, Kroft followed with 16 receptions for 173 yards and 1 touchdown, and Yeboah and Wesco had 2 and 3 receptions for 36 and 35 yards. Griffin was released this past April and Kroft's one-year deal was not renewed.

The Jets kept four tight ends on the roster in 2021. With the offseason moves, the Green & White have five: Ruckert, Uzomah, Conklin, Yeboah, and Wesco. If they follow the same blueprint as last year, training camp will be a time to earn a roster spot.

220409---On-Sale-Now---1920x1080

Related Content

news

What Would a Jump from Jets QB Zach Wilson in Year 2 Look Like?

Second-Year Signal-Caller Threw for 2,334 Yards, 9 TDs and 11 INT in 2021

news

Right or Left, Jets Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker Is Embracing the Challenge

One of Zach Wilson's Protectors Says Switching Sides Is a "Different Animal"

news

All Tickets Claimed for Jets Open Training Camp Dates in Overwhelming Demand

Limited Number of Ticket Remain for Green & White Practice on Aug. 6 at MetLife Stadium

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Trade Marks End of an Era; S Jamal Adams Be Challenged by Jets Improved TEs

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Quarterbacks Headlined by Zach Wilson in Year 2

No. 2 Looks 'Beefy'; Joe Flacco, Mike White Return

news

Jets' Defensive Line: Monsters ... in a Good Way

Carl Lawson Loves His Unit's Potential; Quinnen Williams: 'We Push Each Other'

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Minnesota Vikings

Former Jets Kevin O'Connell, Minny's New HC, and New DC Ed Donatell Lead Vikes vs. G&W in Week 13

news

Jets to Offer Free Virtual Commemorative NFTs This Season

Fans can Redeem by Attending Select Training Camp & Regular Season Games

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Safeties' Room Is Revamped and Re-Energized

Teammates Have Gravitated Toward Former Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead

news

Home Improvement: Jets Remodel Their TEs Room

C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin & Jeremy Ruckert Arrive to Help Fortify the Position

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Green Bay Packers

CB Sauce Gardner Will Face Four-Time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field in Week 6

news

Jets Unveil 2022 Training Camp Public Practice Dates

Six Open Dates in Florham Park; Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 6

Advertising