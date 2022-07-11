Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Sauce' Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look 

Players to Watch

Nothing to overthink here as many eyes will be fixed on Gardner and Reed on the outside. With quarterbacks avoiding him, Gardner (6-3, 200) allowed only 13 catches overall for 117 yards in 2021 and his stat line included 3 INTs, 3 sacks and 4 PDs. He had 9 interceptions for his three-year career, two of which he returned for scores in 2019. A third TD came after a blocked fiel- goal attempt at East Carolina as the lankly defensive back put his 4.41 wheels on display.

"I fit great," Gardner said of the Jets. "However, they want to use me, I'm willing to be versatile, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win. They want to play zone, they want to play man, they want to blitz me, they want to put me at linebacker — I don't think that's going to happen, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes; however they want to use me."

Gardner can be successful in man and zone plus the Jets like the Detroit native's tackling tenacity on the perimeter. Gardner had 99 tackles at the 'Nati including 40 stops last season.

"I love him man," Reed said of Gardner. "I watched his tape and he's everything that the media is saying he is, he's a lockdown cornerback. He did it in college, and I believe he can do it at the NFL. He's prototypical, he has elite characteristics and he plays with great eye discipline. He can catch too. He makes great plays on the ball and it's just an overall complete cornerback in my opinion. I'm looking forward to balling with him."

Reed reunites with Robert Saleh, the latter who was the 49ers defensive coordinator in Reed's first two professional seasons. Reed (5-9, 188) registered a 78.6 PFF grade with the 'Hawks in 2021, ranking No. 7 among corners who took at least 50% of his team's snaps and 51.5 reception percentage was tied for sixth. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 46.2% of their pass attempts when targeting Reed, which was the third lowest among qualified corners.