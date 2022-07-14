Jets Training Camp Preview | Quarterbacks Headlined by Zach Wilson in Year 2

What's New
The quarterbacks room is the same as it was at the end of the 2021 season with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Flacco re-signed with the Jets in the offseason after playing in two games (including a start) in 2021. The Green & White placed an RFA tender on White, which he signed in March.
What's new in the QBs room is Wilson's body. He changed his diet and weighed in at 221 pounds in OTAs after ending his rookie season at 208.
"I feel better for sure," he said. "The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice I think is better. I think that in the long run, once we get into a game where we're actually getting hit and tackled, having some more size on me would help."
HC Robert Saleh added: "Zach looks good. He looks beefy, in a good way. He's definitely filled out. But he's still got all his looseness and he's throwing the football with zip."
Players to Watch
Being the quarterback, especially in New York, Wilson will be under the spotlight. The No. 2 overall pick in 2021 has more talent surrounding him on every level. GM Joe Douglas improved the offensive line with the addition of Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson, and the skill players with guys like TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall.
"I appreciate their confidence in me," Wilson said. "I think they understand that quarterback efficiency in this league, overall, is how you win games and get explosive on offense. I need to do my part. I need to get better, I need to let the guys around me make the plays they were brought in for. I'm excited we're in that process of building it together and we're all going to ride the wave together as well."
Wilson, who threw for 2,334 yards, 9 TDs and 11 INTs while completing 55.6% of his passes in 13 games, showed an improved command of the offense throughout the spring. All eyes will be on the Green & White signal-caller as he enters Year 2.
Key Question
How will the reps between the quarterbacks be distributed in training camp and how much will Wilson play in the preseason?
Wilson is undoubtedly the team's starter and will likely take the majority of the reps, but what about Flacco and White? Flacco is entering his 15th NFL season, which means he probably doesn't need a ton of reps; and the team likes what it has in White, who started the game in the Jets' 34-31 win over the AFC champion Bengals last season.
In last year's preseason, Wilson took 22 snaps in each of the first two games and did not play in the third. He played three drives in the first game and four in the second. What will Saleh decide to do this preseason?