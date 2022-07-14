Jets Training Camp Preview | Quarterbacks Headlined by Zach Wilson in Year 2

Players to Watch Being the quarterback, especially in New York, Wilson will be under the spotlight. The No. 2 overall pick in 2021 has more talent surrounding him on every level. GM Joe Douglas improved the offensive line with the addition of Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson, and the skill players with guys like TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall.

"I appreciate their confidence in me," Wilson said. "I think they understand that quarterback efficiency in this league, overall, is how you win games and get explosive on offense. I need to do my part. I need to get better, I need to let the guys around me make the plays they were brought in for. I'm excited we're in that process of building it together and we're all going to ride the wave together as well."