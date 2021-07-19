Jets Training Camp Preview | One Old but New Face in Safeties Room

What's New

Other than a new defensive system, the safeties room is similar to 2020. Curtis Martin Team MVP Marcus Maye was franchise tagged and signed his one-year tender although both sides have remained in contact in an effort to work out a long-term deal.

"Yeah, it's still a priority to keep Marcus here long term and we have had productive texts back and forth with his agent, so we're hoping to really dive into this now that the Draft is over," General Manager Joe Douglas said.

Head Coach Robert Saleh added: "We talked before OTAs and then before the offseason program started. We had a really nice discussion. Obviously, him and his agent are working with Joe on trying to get his deal done and hopefully that happens soon."

Douglas added Lamarcus Joyner in free agency, who played cornerback with the Raiders the last two seasons after playing safety with the Rams for five seasons. A second-round pick in 2014, Joyner played two years in St. Louis and three in Los Angeles. He totaled 305 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 25 pass defenses and 5 sacks with the Rams. He has 420 career tackles, 21 TFLs, 4 INTs, 33 PDs and 5 sacks.

"Coach Saleh has a definitive role for me and I'm very interested in that role," Joyner told Olivia Landis of newyorkjets.com about why he signed with the Green & White. "I think it's going to help me make an impact for this organization and an impact for my legacy as a player as well."