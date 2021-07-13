Jets Training Camp Preview | Mix of Old & New in Tight Ends Room

What's New?

If you look at the tight ends on the roster, not a lot. Chris Herndon has been in the Jets' meeting rooms and on their fields since 2018. Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco have all been around since '19.

But GM Joe Douglas' personnel team did make two intriguing additions. One is unrestricted free agent Tyler Kroft, who signed in March. He had 42 catches for 404 yards and seven touchdowns for Cincinnati in 2017 and has 85 catches for 851 yards and 12 TDs in his six pro seasons, the last two spent with Buffalo. And Gil Brandt of nfl.com is among the draft analysts who think the Jets signed the best undrafted FA available at the position when they snagged Kenny Yeboah, who transferred from Temple to Mississippi and put up intriguing numbers (27 catches, 524 yards, six TDs in eight games) for the Rebels last season.