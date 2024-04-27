 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Trade Up 7 Spots from No. 72 to No. 65

Joe Douglas Executes Second Draft Trade in as Many Days

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:32 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

TRADE 2- 16x9 1

At the start of the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets moved up seven spots from No. 72 overall to No. 65 in a trade with the Panthers that sent Carolina their third-round pick and a fifth-rounder (No. 157 overall). With the obtained pick, the Jets took Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley.

The Jets' No. 157 overall pick (Round 5) was obtained from Minnesota Thursday night when the Jets and Vikings swapped picks in the first round.

This marks the fourth time Jets GM Joe Douglas has moved up to select a player in the draft. He traded up twice in Round 1 -- for Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 14, 2021) and Jermaine Johnson (No. 26, 2022) and once in Round 2 -- Breece Hall (No. 36, 2022).

This is Douglas' 11th draft-day trade, the most recent coming Thursday night in Round 1 when he traded back one spot, from No. 10 to No. 11, and selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu.

The Jets have five picks remaining including three scheduled to come in Round 4 (No. 111, 129 and 134) in addition to single picks in Rounds 6 (185) and 7 (No. 257).

Related Content

news

Excited Jets Enter Day 3 of the Draft in Good Position 

After Things Fell the Jets Way, a Developmental Quarterback Could be In Play on Saturday 
news

Jets Trade to Top of Round 3 to Grab Western Kentucky WR Malachi 'YAC King' Corley

Two-Time First-Team All-Conference USA Wideout Set Hilltoppers' Record with 259 Career Catches
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'Excited' About Malachi Corley Selection in Round 3

Western Kentucky Wideout a 'Perfect Fit' Alongside Jets WRs Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams 
news

6 Chapters from the Book on Jets' 3rd-Round Draft Pick, WR Malachi Corley

His Small-Town, Small-College Roots and His Inclusive Attitude Toward All the Communities He's a Part Of
news

2024 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Draft Class
news

4 Positions the Jets Could Address on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Keon Coleman, Malachai Corley Could Be Options at WR; Green & White Could Look to Add Depth on Defense
news

Draft Grades | Jets Receive High Marks for Drafting Olu Fashanu

See the Draft Grades After the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft
news

5 Things to Know About Jets 1st-Round Draft Choice Olu Fashanu

Young Tackle Values Community, Is Ready to Learn from 'Old Pros' Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses & Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Add Options with 2024 Draft's First Trade

Following Trade with Minnesota, Green & White Own 3 Fourth-Round Selections 
news

Olu Fashanu Says the Jets Are a 'Fairytale Destination'

Former Penn State O-Lineman Thrilled About Opportunity to Learn from All-Pro Tyron Smith
news

Jets Trade Down One Slot to No. 11, Take Penn State T Olu Fashanu as Their 1st Pick of Draft

Green & White Flip Round 1 Picks with Vikings; Fashanu: 'The Jets Were the Obvious Place for Me'
Advertising