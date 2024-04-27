Jets Trade Up 7 Spots from No. 72 to No. 65

At the start of the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets moved up seven spots from No. 72 overall to No. 65 in a trade with the Panthers that sent Carolina their third-round pick and a fifth-rounder (No. 157 overall). With the obtained pick, the Jets took Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley.

The Jets' No. 157 overall pick (Round 5) was obtained from Minnesota Thursday night when the Jets and Vikings swapped picks in the first round.

This marks the fourth time Jets GM Joe Douglas has moved up to select a player in the draft. He traded up twice in Round 1 -- for Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 14, 2021) and Jermaine Johnson (No. 26, 2022) and once in Round 2 -- Breece Hall (No. 36, 2022).

This is Douglas' 11th draft-day trade, the most recent coming Thursday night in Round 1 when he traded back one spot, from No. 10 to No. 11, and selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu.