Jets Trade Pick No. 170 to Las Vegas, Get Back Raiders' 6th- and 7th-Round Selections

The Jets have traded their 170th overall pick in Round 5, acquired as part of the trade with Green Bay for QB Aaron Rodgers, to Las Vegas and in return will get two late picks from the Raiders, No. 204 overall in Round 6 and No. 220 in Round 7.

The Jets don't frequently get compensatory draft picks on their own, but No. 170 was the Packers' fifth-round compensatory pick that they sent to the Jets as part of the package involving the four-time MVP signal-caller. And they don't get that one either after trading it to Vegas. On the other hand, the Jets have gone from a five-selection draft at the start of day threee of the '23 NFL Draft to a seven-pick draft with those two trades.