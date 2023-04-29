Jets Trade Pick No. 170 to Las Vegas, Get Back Raiders' 6th- and 7th-Round Selections

Green & White GM Joe Douglas Makes His Second Draft-Day Trade to Add Two Late Choices

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:16 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

trade-16x9-170

The Jets have traded their 170th overall pick in Round 5, acquired as part of the trade with Green Bay for QB Aaron Rodgers, to Las Vegas and in return will get two late picks from the Raiders, No. 204 overall in Round 6 and No. 220 in Round 7.

This is Jets general manager Joe Douglas' second trade today and thus gives him 10 trades executed during his four drafts as Jets GM.

The Jets don't frequently get compensatory draft picks on their own, but No. 170 was the Packers' fifth-round compensatory pick that they sent to the Jets as part of the package involving the four-time MVP signal-caller. And they don't get that one either after trading it to Vegas. On the other hand, the Jets have gone from a five-selection draft at the start of day threee of the '23 NFL Draft to a seven-pick draft with those two trades.

