Jets Trade No. 112 in Round 4 of 2023 NFL Draft to Patriots for Nos. 120 & 184

Green & White Have 4 Selections Today After Only 3rd Trade with Patriots Since 1970

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets reset their draft board for today's start to Round 4 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft. And they decided not to spend their 10th selection of the round and the 112th overall pick on a player.

Instead the Green & White traded their fourth-round pick to New England for a lower fourth-rounder, No. 120 overall, and a Patriots pick in Round 6, No. 184 overall, a pick that was originally held by the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a rare trade between the AFC East rivals. The Jets have made only three trades with the Patriots since 1970, with all three coming since 2019. In September 2019 they sent a sixth-round pick to New England for WR Demaryius Thomas. Then during the 2020 draft, the Jets sent their third-round pick, No. 101 overall, and got back from the Pats two fourth-rounders, which they used to take QB James Morgan (125th) and T Cameron Clark (129th), and a sixth-rounder that they spent on LB Hamsah Nasirildeen. (186th).

With this year's 112th overall pick, the Patriots went for a kicker, Chad Ryland of Maryland.

