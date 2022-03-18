Jets Trade LB Blake Cashman to Texans for 2023 Sixth-Round Pick

The Jets have traded fourth-year linebacker Blake Cashman to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round draft choice from the Texans.

Cashman (6-1, 237) came to the Jets as their fifth-round choice (157th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Minnesota. He enjoyed his best season in green and white as a rookie, playing in seven games, starting five, and logging 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack and a fumble recovery. In his second season, he posted six special-teams tackles, tied for second on the Jets' kick-coverage teams and a career high.

However, Cashman had trouble staying on the field due to injuries. He went on Injured Reserve for the final nine games of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury. He saw limited action in four games in 2020, spending two stints on IR, for two games with a groin injury and the last five games with a hamstring issue.