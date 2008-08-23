Jets Top Giants, 10-7, on Ratliff-to-Raymond

2008 Preseason Week 3 - Jets vs Giants Photos





Brett Favre looked impressive again for the Green & White even if he had no points to show for his effort.

On a night when Favre completed nine of 12 for 96 yards in one crisp half of action, the Jets got 10 points from their reserves and they showcased a fierce pass rush of their own as they beat the crosstown Giants, 10-7, Saturday at the Meadowlands.

"I felt more at ease in the huddle, I felt more at ease on the field. I felt more like myself," Favre said.

The Jets, who have now won 11 of the past 13 in the summer series, sacked Giants quarterbacks eight times on the evening, but it was a sloppy contest throughout as the Jets were penalized 12 times and the laundry cost Favre and company early.

"When we have 12 penalties and 11 of them are on offensive players — that's an issue," said Jets head coach Eric Mangini. "That's something that we have to do a much better job on. This week's point of emphasis was to have the tackles up [on the line] and that was something we knew was going to be an issue and we should've done a better job with that."

And the Jets set up the Giants' only TD — a 3-yard run from Ahmad Bradshaw in the final period of this low-scoring affair — when Ratliff was intercepted by DE Renaldo Wynn at the Jets' 30. But Ratty made amends, finding rookie WR Paul Raymond for a 24-yard score with six minutes remaining and that proved to be the decisive score.

"Sometimes you think about the mistake longer than you should," Ratliff said. "But this time, I let it go right away."

If not for an illegal formation penalty, Favre would have had the Jets up at halftime. His 49-yard rope to Jerricho Cotchery was nullified because a Jets receiver didn't step up to the line after veteran TE Bubba Franks motioned across the line.

It ruined Favre's best pass as a Jet as he pump-faked right before hitting J-Co in stride along the left sideline for a thing of beauty. The home crowd let out a collective groan and No. 4 complained to officials but it was to no avail.

"As I came out of the game, I felt pretty good about how I played, some of the reads I made and some of the throws I made," Favre said. "I feel like my arm's in great shape. I scrambled for a first down. I don't move as well as I used to, but I was able to use my feet and bail myself out a little bit."

As it was, Favre completed 75 percent of his attempts for nearly 100 yards. He threw an earlier rocket to J-Co, which the WR turned in to a 30-yard gain after dragging S James Butler for a nice ride. Brad Smith pitched in with two receptions in the first half, but his sick snare of a Favre pass went for naught because the Jets were penalized for an illegal shift on a fourth-and-1 play from their 48.

"We had some big plays. Unfortunately they were called back," Favre said. "All we have to do is watch the film to see that we have a lot of potential. It just goes to show you how little things lead to big things. There are things that can be corrected — that can be corrected very quickly — but you can't win making those kinds of mistakes."

Kicker Josh Huston had an opportunity to give the Giants a lead at intermission, but his 42-yard field goal sailed wide right. Calvin Pace buried Eli Manning for a 16-yard loss on his second sack of the half that turned a chip shot into a range that Houston couldn't handle.

"It's always good to go out there, get your sacks and be in rhythm," Pace said. "You want to keep that going into the season."

The Giants received a major scare when DE Osi Umenyiora went down in the second quarter with a left knee injury. The All-Pro, who had 13 sacks in 2007, was carted off the field and immediately received X-rays. They were negative but Umenyiora will receive further evaluation in the days ahead.

Late in the second quarter, Jets CB Justin Miller hobbled to the bench with a left ankle injury. He did not return.

A scoreless contest was finally halted in the third when Mike Nugent was true from 24-yards out. That trifecta culminated a 17-play possession led by Kellen Clemens that took 9:18 off the game clock. (It was the third-longest Jets drive by time in any game since 2004.) Bradshaw answered for the G-Men before Ratliff went to Raymond for the winner.

Sack Attack

The Jets got a good pass rush on Eli Manning early. On the Giants' first possession, OLB Calvin Pace tripped up the Super Bowl MVP for a two-yard loss. Then ILB David Harris, coming unimpeded on Big Blue's second drive, got a free shot on Manning.

Personnel Play

The Jets shook things up defensively on that second series, starting CB David Barrett at safety and moving rookie CB Dwight Lowery to the right side. Barrett gave Kerry Rhodes a rest for a few plays and Lowery was inserted for Justin Miller.

Coles, Ellis Down

Wideout Laveranues Coles and defensive end Shaun Ellis did not suit up and were replaced in the lineup by Brad Smith and Mike DeVito respectively. Neither Coles (leg) or Ellis (hand) have taken any game snaps during the preseason. Also as expected, WR David Clowney, who entered the night with an NFL-preseason high 222 yards receiving, sat out with a shoulder injury.

Fab Four

The Jets honored four long-time employees as honorary captains prior to kickoff. John Buschhorn (Buschie), Maureen Dillon (Mo), Kathy Reade and Joann Lucas all made invaluable contributions to the organization over their tenures.

Summer Closure

The Jets conclude their 2008 preseason schedule next Thursday in Philadelphia. Then in just two weeks, the Green & White will open the '08 regular season with a divisional battle against Miami at Dolphins Stadium.

"I'll present my side. I'll say, 'Hey, I'd love to play a series, two series, whatever," Favre said of the preseason finale. "If he [Mangini] says it's not worth it, then so be it."