Jets Tickets Will Go on Sale to Public on May 17th

On Wednesday, May 12th, the NFL will unveil its 2021 Schedule at 8 p.m. As the Schedule Release '21' Show airs on NFL Network, Visa cardholders and Jets season ticket holders will have early access to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Then on Monday, May 17th, at 10 a.m., Jets single game tickets will be made available to the general public.

To purchase 2021 Jets single game tickets presale, Visa cardholders can visit nyjets.com/tickets. Season ticket holders will be emailed instructions on how to purchase based on their seating location. As an exclusive benefit, Club & PSL holders can save up to 25% off variable face value tickets. In addition to single game tickets, fans looking to upgrade their gameday experience can also purchase a suite for individual games.

The 2021 NFL season will feature the Jets playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The upcoming campaign will be the biggest yet, with the Jets hosting a 9th home game at MetLife Stadium this season as the Jets will play more home games than road games in a regular season for the first time in franchise history. In addition to their annual AFC East matchups, the Green & White will host the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints from the NFC South, three additional conference foes: the Cincinnati Bengals, the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Philadelphia Eagles.