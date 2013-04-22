* *

New York Jets team with Monster.com TO FIND New On-Air Reporter

Monster Cool Jobs Program Now Helping NewYorkJets.com Find Better

The New York Jets and Monster.com announced today that the search is on for the right someone to join the NFL franchise's staff as its new on-air reporter. Through Monster.com and its Cool Jobs program, the Jets are seeking candidates to serve as an on-air reporter for the team's live website programs for the 2013 season. The Jets and Monster launched the search today and will announce the selected candidate at the first home game of the 2013 regular season.

"This alliance not only provides an opportunity for the chosen candidate to get unique experience, but delivers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at life as an NFL employee," said Jets president Neil Glat. "We're looking forward to adding a new and different voice to our talented reporting team to entertain and inform our fans. We know we'll be inundated with applicants, so we've turned to Monster to help us find the right candidate in our search."

The new reporter will join senior reporter and team insider Eric Allen to conduct interviews, engage in dialog, and provide informed opinion to viewers on the team's official website, newyorkjets.com. The new reporter will appear on Jets Talk LIVE with Allen every Thursday at 3 p.m. from inside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center studios, where they'll be joined by Jets players, coaches and team personnel. Also, immediately following every Jets home game, the reporter will appear on *Jets Replay *to provide a comprehensive game recap live from MetLife Stadium featuring in-studio guests, game highlights and fan questions.

The Jets are looking for candidates that have up to three years of collegiate or professional on-air experience. Candidates do not need prior experience in sports specifically but they should be well-versed in live entertainment as well as possess a deep knowledge of the Jets and the National Football League.

"The NYJets.com on-air reporter role is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and very cool job for the right person," said Ted Gilvar, executive vice president, chief marketing officer, Monster Worldwide. "With our job seeker reach and our proprietary matching technology, we're confident that we'll find the Jets the ideal candidate."

Monster is on a mission to help job seekers and employers "Find Better" — connecting more efficiently and successfully through innovative technology solutions, tools and services. Through exclusive alliances with high-profile organizations that are truly looking for talent, Monster helps connect the most uniquely qualified candidates with the coolest job opportunities on the planet. "Cool Jobs" offers a one-of-a-kind, real job that is relevant and aspirational to job seekers and represents Monster's core-brand tenets of optimism, hope and inspiring people to improve their lives. Monster is a valued resource for some of the coolest jobs available at thousands of companies.

Interested candidates can apply at www.monster.com/jets from April 22-June 14. Fans can visit newyorkjets.com/jetsnext to learn more about this opportunity and follow the new talent throughout the season.

About Monster Worldwide