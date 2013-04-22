Jets Team with Monster.com to Find New On-Air Reporter

Apr 22, 2013 at 03:41 AM

* *

New York Jets team with Monster.com TO FIND New On-Air Reporter

Monster Cool Jobs Program Now Helping NewYorkJets.com Find Better

The New York Jets and Monster.com announced today that the search is on for the right someone to join the NFL franchise's staff as its new on-air reporter. Through Monster.com and its Cool Jobs program, the Jets are seeking candidates to serve as an on-air reporter for the team's live website programs for the 2013 season. The Jets and Monster launched the search today and will announce the selected candidate at the first home game of the 2013 regular season.

"This alliance not only provides an opportunity for the chosen candidate to get unique experience, but delivers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at life as an NFL employee," said Jets president Neil Glat. "We're looking forward to adding a new and different voice to our talented reporting team to entertain and inform our fans. We know we'll be inundated with applicants, so we've turned to Monster to help us find the right candidate in our search."

The new reporter will join senior reporter and team insider Eric Allen to conduct interviews, engage in dialog, and provide informed opinion to viewers on the team's official website, newyorkjets.com. The new reporter will appear on Jets Talk LIVE with Allen every Thursday at 3 p.m. from inside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center studios, where they'll be joined by Jets players, coaches and team personnel. Also, immediately following every Jets home game, the reporter will appear on *Jets Replay *to provide a comprehensive game recap live from MetLife Stadium featuring in-studio guests, game highlights and fan questions.

The Jets are looking for candidates that have up to three years of collegiate or professional on-air experience. Candidates do not need prior experience in sports specifically but they should be well-versed in live entertainment as well as possess a deep knowledge of the Jets and the National Football League.

"The NYJets.com on-air reporter role is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and very cool job for the right person," said Ted Gilvar, executive vice president, chief marketing officer, Monster Worldwide. "With our job seeker reach and our proprietary matching technology, we're confident that we'll find the Jets the ideal candidate."

Monster is on a mission to help job seekers and employers "Find Better" — connecting more efficiently and successfully through innovative technology solutions, tools and services. Through exclusive alliances with high-profile organizations that are truly looking for talent, Monster helps connect the most uniquely qualified candidates with the coolest job opportunities on the planet. "Cool Jobs" offers a one-of-a-kind, real job that is relevant and aspirational to job seekers and represents Monster's core-brand tenets of optimism, hope and inspiring people to improve their lives. Monster is a valued resource for some of the coolest jobs available at thousands of companies.

Interested candidates can apply at www.monster.com/jets from April 22-June 14. Fans can visit newyorkjets.com/jetsnext to learn more about this opportunity and follow the new talent throughout the season.

About Monster Worldwide

Monster Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:MWW) is the global leader in successfully connecting job opportunities and people. Monster uses the world's most advanced technology to help people Find Better, matching job seekers to opportunities via digital, social and mobile solutions including monster.com®, our flagship website, and employers to the best talent using a vast array of products and services. As an Internet pioneer, more than 200 million people have registered on the Monster Worldwide network. Today, with operations in more than 40 countries, Monster provides the broadest, most sophisticated job seeking, career management, recruitment and talent management capabilities globally. For more information visit about-monster.com/.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets DL Nathan Shepherd: 'The Time is Now'

HC Robert Saleh Refers to Veteran Depth Player as "The King of Strain"

news

Draft Preview | Running Backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker Look Like 1A & 1B

Best of the Rest at RB Include a Georgia Back and a Spiller, and the Day 3 Diamond Is a Cougar

news

Where Are They Now: Carl Greenwood

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Back from UCLA

news

SI.com's Albert Breer Finds Jet/Bengals' Free Agency Comparisons

NFL Draft Will Provide Jets an Opportunity to Walk Away with Four Starters

news

OTAs Can't Arrive Soon Enough for Re-Signed Jets FB Nick Bawden

He's Ready to Contribute Any Way He's Asked & Loves What the Team Has Been Doing This Offseason

news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Aid Ukranian Relief Efforts

$100,000 A Month Will Be Given to Various Charities

news

Tackle Greg Senat, a Native New Yorker, Returns to Jets

Green & White Originally Acquired Him off Waivers from Colts Before Season Finale at Bills

news

Jets to Host Free Draft Party at MetLife Stadium on April 28

Free Draft T-Shirt for First 5,000 Fans, Player Autographs, Locker Room Tours, Live Music and More

news

Draft Preview | Trio of Bulldog Linebackers Could Be Selected in First 2 Days

Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean Headline 'Backers; Handful of Senior Bowl Prospects in the Mix to Be Selected

news

Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

Season Kicks Off April 5 and will Conclude with Semifinals and Championship Games at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4

news

Jets Release Veteran Tight End Ryan Griffin

In 3 Seasons with the Green & White He Had 70 Catches for 667 Yards and 7 TDs

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

Advertising