Jets TE Look Ahead | This Position Finds Itself on the Way Up

'22: Quick Look Back

Conklin quickly emerged as the No. 1 TE. He caught his first touchdown pass as a Jet in the opener against Baltimore and had two TDs in Game 8 vs. New England. His 58 receptions were tied for sixth-most in a Jets regular season, and he was never listed on a Jets practice injury report. Uzomah fought a few injuries, played less and racked up fewer receiving metrics than Conklin, but still showed his skills with two touchdown grabs vs. Detroit, including a 40-yarder from Zach Wilson that was the longest scoring catch by a Jets TE since Dustin Keller and Mark Sanchez collaborated on a 45-yarder in the 2009 AFC Wild Card win at Cincinnati.

Ruckert had difficulty getting on the field, being deactivated in eight games and playing just 26 offensive snaps in nine games, but he got his most snaps in a game (19) in the fnale at Miami as well as his first pro reception to take into the offseason with him. Kenny Yeboah also saw limited action for the second straight season, this past year a little less on offense and a lot more on special teams.