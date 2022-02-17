Jets TE Look Ahead: A Position that Could Receive Fortification

'21: Contributors When Well

The TEs did some noteworthy things in '21. Through the first 14 games, Griffin was the only Jet regardless of position with at least one reception in each game. Kroft's 13-yard touchdown grab from Mike White with 3:45 to play was the decisive score in the Week 8 win over the Bengals, who went from there all the way to Super Bowl LVI. Conor McDermott was a tackle-turned-TE when he expertly snared Zach Wilson's fourth-quarter fourth-and-goal 1-yard fling for a TD to help beat the Jaguars in Week 16.

But the unit was beset by injuries throughout and COVID late. Kroft (back, chest) missed eight games on the year, Griffin (knee, ankle) the last three and Wesco (knee, ankle) five games in all. Dan Brown, traded to KC, then re-signed to the practice squad, was a PS elevation for five straight games before going on IR (hip) for Week 18. Parlty as a result, the Jets again finished low in the NFL's team TE production categories. Their 50 receptions and 534 yards at the position were both 31st in the league, their three TDs (not counting McDermott's score) 29th. However, their 10.68 yards/catch was 14th.