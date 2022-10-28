Jets TE C.J. Uzomah: We Want This One Bad

While it is veteran TE C.J. Uzomah's first year with the Jets, he fully understands the significance of Sundays' game against the Patriots.

"Being a first-year player, you kind of understand the rivalry that is the Jets versus the Patriots," Uzomah said. "It's kind of known around the facility that we want this one bad. So that's the message for us. It's a divisional game that is a must win game for us. We've won four in a row, but at the same time, nothing's more critical than this fifth, against a division opponent, especially when it's the Pats. So, we know it's going to be a physical battle, and we know we have to get after them."

The Green & White have lost the last 12 games against New England and Sunday will be the second time the Patriots (3-4) under Bill Belichick will face the Jets (5-2) in Week 8 or later with a worse record than the Green & White. Even though New England has had uneven start to the season, the Patriots remain a well-coached team with a stringent defense. The Pats' 13 takeaways are tied for third in the NFL and the defense is led by LB Matthew Judon, who leads the league with 8.5 sacks.

Uzomah and Tyler Conklin will have their hands full helping the Jets O-line block Judon, Deatrich Wise (5 sacks) and the rest of a unit that ranks No. 5 in the NFL with 21 sacks.