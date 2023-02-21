Jets' Talented Youth, Even with Team's Late-Season Skid, Has the NFL Talking

But more than Hall caught the eye of NBC Sports' Chris Simms.

"When you look at the offensive line before the injuries, it's good. I'm not going to say top five but it's top half of the league with the potential to be better than that with some of those young guys," Simms said. "Then there's the cast of running backs, receivers, and OK tight ends that are still pretty good.

"And the defense, what is there to talk about? There's not a position you can look at and say they can be a little better there. They kind of have everything."

Eisen again: "The defense is ready to go."

Hall of Fame DB and Fox Sports analyst Charles Woodson, like Eisen, savors the Sauce, but he had some special thoughts on Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson and the entire defense.

"The great thing for the Jets is they have a really good defensive line," Woodson said. "They have guys who can pressure, and not having to cover very long is a luxury for a defensive back. They have two young guys who play with a lot of confidence. It's fun to watch the entire defense play."

Mix in no-longer-rookie D-linemen Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, CB D.J. Reed and the rest of young roster and the upshot with all that talent is that the Jets, despite the six-game skid to end their season at 7-10, had the NFL noticing the Green & White again. And not just the media types along Radio Row.

"The Jets got a lot of national momentum," Andrew Perloff of CBS Sports said. "A lot of people were talking about them earlier in the year. I think a lot of people like the young pieces."

Now all general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh need to do is square away their quarterback situation. That's a big job but once the starter is in place, the Jets could be ready for takeoff.