Jets 'Taking a Deep Dive' This Week Regarding C.J. Mosley's Injury

C.J. Mosley is back, but what percentage the Jets middle linebacker is back at for Sunday's game at Jacksonville is yet to be determined.

"The doctors are doing a really deep dive, trying to figure out where things are coming from," head coach Adam Gase said before today's first practice of the week for the Jaguars, which Mosley sat out. "It might just be more than a groin. We're just trying to figure all that stuff out."

Gase said his and the medical staff's caution stemmed from what he saw of Mosley in his return to action against the Patriots after missing Games 2-5 with a groin injury suffered in the opener against the Bills. Mosley played 68 mostly quiet defensive snaps (three assisted tackles) before exiting the Monday night game early in the fourth quarter.

"It seemed like every time he was on the ground, he'd get up and he just didn't seem comfortable," Gase said. "I was glad they pulled him out when they did. I didn't know what was wrong with him. All indications going into the game were that he felt really good. Especially watching in practice, I saw him look like the guy before the Buffalo game. And I don't know what changed there. I didn't know if he got hit, if he opened up and something wasn't right. Nobody said anything. I don't think he was saying anything to anybody."

Mosley didn't speak with reporters Wednesday. Early Tuesday morning in the Jets' MetLife Stadium locker room, he said he felt the groin a little bit but just played through it. Asked if he aggravated the injury during the previous week of practice, he was definitive.